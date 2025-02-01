Alex Skolnick Holds Elon Musk Responsible For U.S. Flight Safety Crisis

Alex Skolnick responded to conservatives on X regarding the DEI debate after the recent plane crash near Washington, D.C.

“So, let me get this straight,” the Testament guitarist began. “16 years without a major plane crash. Trump takes office, Elon forces out head of the FAA, threatens to gut air traffic control and other government positions. Now planes are crashing. And they’re blaming BIDEN? OBAMA? DEI?? YOU F—CKING IDIOTS.”

CBS News reported that an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Washington, D.C., resulting in the deaths of everyone on board. The plane had 60 passengers and four crew members, while the helicopter carried three soldiers.

Authorities have recovered 41 victims’ remains, and both aircraft’s black boxes were found. The plane was arriving from Wichita at the time of the crash. Among the victims were top U.S. and Russian figure skaters. The helicopter was on a training flight from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

At his first press conference after the crash, Trump suggested that DEI programs could be to blame, even though the investigation had just started, according to NBC News. He said, “We have to have our smartest people. It doesn’t matter what they look like, how they speak, who they are. … They have to be talented, naturally talented. Geniuses. Can’t have regular people doing their job. We can’t have regular people doing this job. They won’t be able to do it, but we’ll restore faith in American air travel.”

When asked by a reporter how he could blame diversity programs before the investigation was finished, Trump responded, “Because I have common sense.”

Trump commented on the FAA’s DEI programs under Joe Biden and Barack Obama, pointing out the FAA’s claim that people with disabilities are underrepresented and the desire to include them as air traffic controllers. He disagreed, stating that he didn’t believe this should happen.

The FAA has consistently included people with disabilities in its recruitment efforts, even during Trump’s presidency. However, there is no evidence that this had any impact on air safety or contributed to the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.