Jonathan Cain Supports Wife Paula White-Cain’s Role in Trump’s White House

Jonathan Cain of Journey took to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Paula White-Cain, being appointed Senior Advisor to lead the new White House Faith Office.

Proud Moment For The Cains

Cain expressed his pride, saying, “What an honor to be in the Oval Office of the White House on this historic day when President Trump signed the Executive Order for The White House Faith Office,” alongside a photo of Trump.

He continued, “I could not be more proud of my wife Paula White who was appointed by President Trump as Senior Advisor to lead this office. For 40 years she has carried the call to minister.”

Paula White’s New Role And Trump’s Support

Paula White was appointed by President Trump to lead the new White House Faith Office, following Trump’s executive order, via Daily Mail. White shared her excitement, stating, “America, we MUST remain in prayer! Pray for our nation, our President, The White House Faith Office, and believers everywhere.”

It was rumored that differing political views between Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon caused tensions in Journey. However, their reunion was helped by their wives. Deen Castronovo shared that their wives played a major role in bringing them back together, saying, “You know, Jon and Neal, I think it was all about just communication. Having those guys sit down. You know, with Michaele [Schon] and Paula [White-Cain], actually the wives helped a lot.”

He added, “It was bringing them in and just going, ‘Guys, talk this out.’ This is too big, too beautiful, and too great to see it flushed down the toilet. Mend the fences. Now, we’ve got Michaele – and Paula, Jon’s wife, it’s all four of them, co-managing this band and it’s working. They’re getting along and they’re working together. It’s one jet again instead of two.”

In July 2024, Cain sued Schon, claiming excessive spending on the band’s credit card harmed their finances and legacy.