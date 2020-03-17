Legendary Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx’s daughter, Frankie Sixx, has uploaded a new photo on Instagram Stories and made a brilliant joke about possible earth quarantine over the coronavirus outbreak with Rihanna reference.

As we all know, COVID-19, popularly known as a coronavirus, is a deadly disease that appeared in Wuhan, China and is spreading to the world in a short time. People started following some health measures to prevent the spread of the disease and placed under self-quarantine after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

As you might see in the photo, Frankie used one of the most famous Rihanna poses, which is slouched in a chair wearing a plunging red gown and lace-up heels. She has shared her thought about what will do under self-quarantine in that way.

See the Instagram photo below.

Back on February 29, Frankie Sixx shared a recent photo on her Instagram Stories and showed her perfect body with a mirror selfie.

As you will check out the photo right below, Frankie’s body looks really shaped with her tight black jeans.

However, Frankie chose to hide her face while using the flashlight of her mobile and also, she did not want to write anything about the photo.

