Randy Blythe Calls Out Elon Musk Over Viral Nazi Salute Gesture

Randy Blythe recently criticized Elon Musk on Instagram for his viral gesture, which some interpreted as a Nazi salute.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to wrap my head around this one,” the Lamb of God vocalist wrote in his story, sharing a video of Musk’s controversial gesture. “I’ve tried to consider every angle. Maybe he’s a Nazi? Maybe he’s just trolling?”

Blythe continued, “Maybe he’s just so socially awkward he can’t control himself? WHO KNOWS? The motherf*cker is weird. But one thing is blatantly obvious – He’s a F*CKING A**HOLE.”

He then questioned, “Does Elon Musk have Asperger’s? Oh, I definitely believe so. That doesn’t mean he’s not a COMPLETE A**HOLE- the two are not mutually exclusive, by the way. For f*ck’s sake, he named his son ‘X Æ A-Xii’- who would do that to a child other than a pure and unadulterated thoroughbred PR*CK?”

Blythe criticized Musk further, saying, “I know a few people with autism- not a single one of them has ever REMOTELY reminded me of Hitler. Even if it WAS an autism-induced mistake, he refuses to cop to it, and that tells us everything we need to know. Because, you see, that’s what people with correctly calibrated moral compasses do- they admit their mistakes.”

The musician also addressed Musk’s potential future in politics, saying, “Supposedly Musk may become an actual government employee at some point- that means we the people will be paying his salary (not that he needs it.) So as a tax paying citizen of the United States, I have a request for the 47th-President Trump, please put your KETAMINE-FUELED PET ROCKET MONKEY back in his cage so he can do things he’s suited for- obviously appearing in public is not one of them.”

Blythe concluded his statements with, “Oh, and of course: F*CK ALL NAZIS.”

At a rally in Washington after Donald Trump took office, Musk addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support, according to The Guardian. He placed his hand over his heart and raised his arm straight out in front of him, repeating the motion for the people behind him.

Some users on Musk’s platform, X, interpreted the gesture as resembling a Nazi salute, while others disagreed. Musk dismissed the criticism, calling it an overused tactic. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) defended Musk, stating that the gesture appeared awkward but did not resemble a Nazi salute. They acknowledged that public reactions might stem from heightened sensitivities.