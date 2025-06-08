News

Rock Agent: The New AI Platform Helping Bands Handle PR, Visuals, Social Media and Even Music Creation

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read

Independent rock and metal bands have a new ally in the fight to get heard — and it’s not a record label. It’s an AI.

Rock Agent is a newly launched platform designed specifically for rock and metal musicians, offering a full suite of tools to help bands manage their careers without managers, marketing teams, or massive budgets.

Built with the DIY spirit in mind, Rock Agent combines everything an artist needs into one sleek interface — powered entirely by artificial intelligence.

What Can It Do?

Rock Agent helps bands:

  • Write compelling band bios, press releases, and social media posts

  • Design album covers, tour flyers, and promotional visuals

  • Generate lyrics, melody ideas, and song structures

  • Schedule and manage their entire social media presence

  • Reach out to fans and even connect with venues

“This is the toolkit we wish we had years ago,” the creators say. “We built Rock Agent to put the power of promotion, design, and creation directly in the hands of artists.”

With a minimalist, futuristic design and glowing neon-green interface, Rock Agent looks like something out of Blade Runner — and that’s exactly the point.

It’s not just another band management app. It’s a creative assistant, marketing brain, and tour manager all in one.

Launching June 20

The platform is set to launch on June 20, but early adopters can already sign up at therockagent.com to join the waitlist and gain early access.

