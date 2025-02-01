Ronnie Radke Comes To Elon Musk’s Rescue Again, Slamming Cybertruck Haters

Ronnie Radke recently showed his support for Elon Musk’s Cybertruck in an Instagram video message.

“Hey, what’s up guys? My skin looks good. Holy sh*t,” the Falling In Reverse frontman said before reading a fan’s comment. “Anyways, ‘Ew really a cyber truck? Thought you had more dignity and self-respect.'”

He responded, “First of all b*tch, shut the f*ck up. Some tired of this sh*t, man. You guys are judgmental and f*cking idiots. Let me guess. You’re some f*cking ugly, out of shape, hideous f*cking b*tch.”

“B*tch, this sh*t looks f*cking sick,” Radke said, referring to the Cybertruck. “I’m gonna own that sh*t. I’m not gonna let your f*cking taste dictate the way I f*cking live b*tch. This sh*t looks f*cking like the Batmobile because I’m Bruce Wayne and I f*cking like it. So take that b*tch.”

He also wrote in his Instagram caption, “Shut your tasteless a**es up loser.” Radke also shared his thoughts on Musk’s Cybertruck on X.

Along with a photo of the Cybertruck, he posted, “And I don’t understand yall talking sh*t about me owning a cybertruck when it’s HARD AF looking and faster than a Lamborghini. Sh*t has most insane turn radius due to back wheels also turning. best sound system too. this sh*t is hard as nails.”

This isn’t the first time Radke has defended the Tesla CEO. Last week, he responded to Rock Feed’s post about Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance commenting on Musk’s viral Nazi salute. Iero had said, “F*ck this guy and every single person supporting this or wasting any kind of breath attempting to defend it. Your true colors are shining through.”

Radke commented, “My Chemical Transgender Kid.” Some people found it funny, while others didn’t. One user told the vocalist, “Go back to making good music,” while another shared, “Can’t you go one day without hating on trans people? Can’t you do something productive like finally take singing lessons?”

Musk sparked controversy at Trump’s inauguration by making a hand gesture that some believed resembled a Nazi salute. After the video went viral, he responded, saying the ‘everyone is Hitler’ accusation is old. Randy Blythe criticized Musk on Instagram, calling him a ‘f*cking a**hole.’