Ted Nugent Says Elon Musk Is Leading The Charge For Free Speech

Ted Nugent recently expressed his gratitude for Elon Musk on a new episode of ‘The Spirit Campfire.’

Nugent Highlights Government Waste And Musk’s Role

“Thank God for Elon Musk talking about sick them. Elon Musk could be my hunting dog. I go sick them and he finds all this disgusting toxic criminal evil fraud and waste,” the singer said while discussing his support for Donald Trump.

Nugent added, “We’re saving billions, we’re approaching trillions of dollars saved of our hard-earned tax dollars that the IRS and Uncle Sam torch and waste in the most evil toxic vulgar pornographic waste of our tax dollars. Thank God for the Department of Government Efficiency.”

Support For Musk’s Free Speech And Second Amendment Views

This isn’t the first time Nugent has shown support for the Tesla CEO. In 2023, Nugent voiced concerns about safety in the U.S. and stressed the importance of being armed for self-defense. He criticized the U.S. government for letting individuals from various countries, whom he believes are dangerous, enter the country.

Nugent also agreed with Musk’s opinion that ordinary citizens should have guns to defend themselves and democracy. He stated, “Hello, one and one equals two. Truth, logic, and common sense will set you free, and remember, here’s the conclusion to that point, my friend, Mr. Mark. Joe Biden and the US military, the Department of Defense, are supplying tens of thousands of AR-15s to the citizens of Israel so they can defend themselves.”

“Salute, good idea, while at the same time, Joe Biden is a by his own words and attempted policy trying to ban AR-15 and 9 mm. He said 9 mm with a big clip makes it more powerful,” he added.

Nugent has also supported Musk’s efforts to make Twitter a platform for free speech. He said on Nightly Nuge in 2022, “A restaurant owner can throw you out of the restaurant if you’re screaming obscenities. In fact, that is against the law. But First Amendment absolutism is absolutely necessary for American freedom.”

“And Elon Musk is on the front lines. Thank God for the evidence, and the irrefutable proof is coming out now that the FBI is a strong-armed, jack-booted, thug organization for the Democrat party. That’s the most important thing we can see,” he concluded.

Recently, Nugent announced the launch of a new platform called NugeVault.com, where fans can access exclusive content. Starting in March 2025, the site will feature unreleased demos, live recordings, rare footage, behind-the-scenes stories, and more.