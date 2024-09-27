Neal Schon Denies Rumors of Arnel Pineda’s Replacement

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has put an end to rumors about replacing Arnel Pineda.

These rumors emerged after Pineda faced issues during a show and when the band recently attended AGT without him. Schon shared footage and a picture from the show where Richard Goodall sang ‘Don’t Stop Believin” with the band.

“Could you see him fronting Journey?” a user asked about Goodall’s potential place in the band. “No, I love Arnel.” There’s no comparing them. It was simply a gesture of kindness and support to Richard to help change his world. I like doing things like this because most don’t anymore,” Schon responded.

Goodall received a Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum during his audition for singing Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ and he has appeared in every round since. On Tuesday night, he sang his audition song again, this time with Neal Schon and members of Journey.

Pineda faced sound issues during the band’s Rock in Rio 2024 set. Fans criticized his performance after a Facebook video went viral. The video showed the Filipino singer struggling to hit the right notes for ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.’

After the show, Pineda shared a poll on social media and mentioned he would leave the band if he received a million ‘go’ messages. He later clarified on social media that he wasn’t leaving the band.

“I’ve waited a while before I wanna post something again, so here I am. Bottom line, good has won, and no matter how screwed our world is, maybe it’s caused evil in us in general, or the politicians or the religious leaders that’s making us believe in their eccentric point of view are influencing us. But, yeah. Again, I said that good has won,” he said.

The band will continue their shows as expected. The next leg of Journey’s current tour will take them to Japan in October. Their next confirmed U.S. date is scheduled for December 28 in Lincoln, California.