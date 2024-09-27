News

Neal Schon Denies Rumors of Arnel Pineda’s Replacement

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has put an end to rumors about replacing Arnel Pineda.

These rumors emerged after Pineda faced issues during a show and when the band recently attended AGT without him. Schon shared footage and a picture from the show where Richard Goodall sang ‘Don’t Stop Believin” with the band.

“Could you see him fronting Journey?” a user asked about Goodall’s potential place in the band. “No, I love Arnel.” There’s no comparing them. It was simply a gesture of kindness and support to Richard to help change his world. I like doing things like this because most don’t anymore,” Schon responded.

Goodall received a Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum during his audition for singing Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ and he has appeared in every round since. On Tuesday night, he sang his audition song again, this time with Neal Schon and members of Journey.

Pineda faced sound issues during the band’s Rock in Rio 2024 set. Fans criticized his performance after a Facebook video went viral. The video showed the Filipino singer struggling to hit the right notes for ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.’

After the show, Pineda shared a poll on social media and mentioned he would leave the band if he received a million ‘go’ messages. He later clarified on social media that he wasn’t leaving the band.

“I’ve waited a while before I wanna post something again, so here I am. Bottom line, good has won, and no matter how screwed our world is, maybe it’s caused evil in us in general, or the politicians or the religious leaders that’s making us believe in their eccentric point of view are influencing us. But, yeah. Again, I said that good has won,” he said.

The band will continue their shows as expected. The next leg of Journey’s current tour will take them to Japan in October. Their next confirmed U.S. date is scheduled for December 28 in Lincoln, California.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Billie Joe Armstrong Calls For Phone-Free Concert Experience
Next Article Kevin Cronin Commits to Keeping REO Speedwagon Active Despite Challenges

Trending

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lzzy Hale Sets A Date On Halestorm’s Upcoming Album

In a recent chat with TotalRock's 'Hobo On The Radio' show, Lzzy Hale gave information

Lost your password?