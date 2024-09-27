Billie Joe Armstrong Calls For Phone-Free Concert Experience

Billie Joe Armstrong urged Green Day fans to put their phones away during a live performance again. The band posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

“Let’s put the cell phones away! Let’s put ‘em away just for a while! Let’s be here right now! I swear to God, all of your friends are gonna believe you that you were at the ‘Green Day’ concert,” Armstrong told the audience during their newest ‘The Saviours Tour’ show. “Bring ‘em out later. I don’t give a f*ck,” he added before continuing to sing.

The vocalist had a similar request during another performance in early September. Green Day left the stage for a short while due to an unauthorized drone overhead during the concert. When they returned to complete ‘Longview,’ Armstrong asked the fans to put their phones away. “Pull ’em out later. Let’s be here right now,” he said.

Green Day did not share specific details about that incident but posted a brief statement on their Instagram Story to explain. It seems stadium security had them leave the stage mid-performance to handle a ‘potential safety issue.’

The band is now preparing to complete their 2024 dates with two more shows on September 28 and November 15. They will then set on a 2025 leg in South Africa on January 19.