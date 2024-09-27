Kevin Cronin Commits to Keeping REO Speedwagon Active Despite Challenges

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin is focused on keeping the band active.

Cronin recently shared an update on Facebook about his health scare. He revealed that he was discharged from the hospital and that he ‘dodged a bullet.’

“I was just discharged from the hospital, and according to my doctors I ‘dodged a bullet.’ I appreciate the outpouring of positive, healing energy from family, friends, and fans all across the country and around the world,” Cronin wrote. “Your support continues to be an inspiration and key to my recovery. I had no choice but to cancel one show and reschedule a few others, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused (see second image). I plan on returning to the stage starting on October 23 in Eugene, Oregon, with very special guest, my pal Rick Springfield.”

He also mentioned the end of REO Speedwagon’s touring career and promised to do everything he can to keep it going. “You might have heard that as of January 1, 2025, REO Speedwagon’s touring career will come to an end. This band has been my life’s work, and anyone who knows me, knows that I would do everything in my power to keep it rolling. As I said last week … I have had plenty of time to appreciate the love in the eyes of my wife and kids. I promise to continue giving you my best and appreciating the gift of music which has allowed me this life. Your unwavering support means the world to me.”

REO Speedwagon decided to stop touring due to a disagreement about bassist Bruce Hall’s return after his back surgery in November. Matt Bissonette has filled in for him in 2024.

Hall’s wife, Kimmie Sue, also posted a statement saying, “Just like Disney, REO has always been a family. What you all witnessed on stage was real all those years. The ‘Brotherhood’ was real. [Bruce] loves Neal, Kevin, Bryan, Dave, and Derek. From what we’ve heard, I’m sure we’d love Matt too. The love and support he has for his crew has always been unwavering. Our entire family loves them and their families so very much.”

However, some believe Cronin has a ‘God complex.’

“It could have ended in a way that they all could have been really proud of,” Gary Richrath’s son Eric wrote on social media. “Instead… it is going to end like this. A lead singer with a God complex has decreed that his opinion is the ‘consensus opinion’…and that’s it. He’s gonna take his ball and go home…”

Later came some fan comments about replacing Cronin. “Replace Kevin then. [The] rest [of the] band is more important than him. Never thought I would need [to] say that,” a fan wrote under a post of bassist Bruce Hall. “I can’t stop him from leaving though,” Hall replied.

REO Speedwagon has around 20 concerts scheduled for 2024, with their final performance alongside Loverboy on November 23 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.