Sir Elton John Shows Off His Attitude Towards The Disgrace To Gay People While Celebrating Two Anniversaries With His Husband
Former Metallica Bassist Reacts To Kirk Hammett’s Claims About The First Time He Met Metallica Members
Pink Floyd Star David Gilmour Shared His Family’s Christmas Plans Which Includes His Fans
Pink Floyd’s singer David Gilmour, recently posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he showed off his cozy Christmas look, and revealed...
Sir Elton John shared a post on his official Instagram page celebrating the six-year anniversary of marriage and 15 years of Civil Partnership with his husband...
Ron McGovney, the short-term former Metallica bassist, recently responded to a tweet about a story that Kirk Hammett told during an interview and corrected...
Avril Lavigne Reveals A Collaboration With Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker For Her New Song
Vocalist and former actress, Avril Lavigne, took her official Instagram account to share a new picture from the studio and announced a new project...
KISS bass guitarist Gene Simmons uploaded an illustration of the band members via his official Twitter account and revealed his favorite artist of all...
Tom Morello, the co-founder and guitarist of Rage Against the Machine, has appeared on Instagram to announce a significant charity initiation which aims to...
The co-founder and lead guitarist of AC/DC, Angus Young has reminisced about the first time he and his late brother, Malcolm Young, met The Rolling...
Courtney Love Shares Her COVID-19 Test Results And Explains How She Dealt With It
The Hole vocalist and the widow of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, revealed the results of her coronavirus test via her official Instagram...
David Lee Roth Draws Attention To The Environmental Crisis While Sending A Christmas Message...
The ex-frontman of Van Halen, David Lee Roth has come up with yet another piece from his famous artwork series, 'Soggy Bottom,' and celebrated...
Dee Snider Responds To The Claims That He Has A ‘KISS-Complex’
Twisted Sister’s frontman Dee Snider recently posted a series of tweets on his Twitter account and replied to a fan's comment that he has...
David Crosby Shares His Opinions On Eric Clapton’s Anti-Lockdown Song With Van Morrison
The founding member and co-lead vocalist of Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Byrds, David Crosby, recently responded to a fan's question on his Twitter...
Nita Strauss Says ‘I Don’t Know Anything About Pink Floyd’ And Reveals What Alice...
The current touring guitarist for Alice Cooper, Nita Strauss revealed that she has no information about the iconic band Pink Floyd and apparently, Alice Cooper...
Queen’s Brian May Reveals An Innovative Virus-Related Mini-Opera That Features His Wife Anita
The co-founder and lead guitarist of Queen, Brian May has supported his wife, Anita Dobson, who starred in the innovative mini-opera based project of...
Lars Ulrich Explains How Metallica Adapted To The New World By Finding Different Ways...
The co-founder and drummer of Metallica, Lars Ulrich has spoken about the self-quarantine period of the heavy metal band while revealing how they have...