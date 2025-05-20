What Is Spencer Sotelo’s Net Worth After Years With Periphery?

Spencer Sotelo, born on February 22, 1987, in San Diego, California, is best known as the lead vocalist of the progressive metal band Periphery. Joining the band in 2010, he replaced original vocalist Chris Barretto just before the release of their debut self-titled album. Since then, Sotelo has been integral to the band’s success, contributing to multiple critically acclaimed albums and establishing himself as a prominent figure in the progressive metal scene.

Career Highlights And Side Projects

Sotelo’s tenure with Periphery has been marked by the release of several charting albums, including ‘Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal,’ ‘Juggernaut: Alpha’ and ‘Omega,’ ‘Periphery III: Select Difficulty,’ and ‘Periphery IV: Hail Stan.’ Beyond his work with Periphery, Sotelo has engaged in various musical projects, showcasing his versatility and commitment to the metal genre, as Famous Birthdays notes. He has created side projects called The Mothership and Endur, further expanding his musical repertoire.

Net Worth Estimates

Calculating the exact net worth of musicians, especially in niche genres like progressive metal, can be difficult because their income comes from many different sources and is often private. According to CelebsMoney, Spencer Sotelo’s net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million as of 2025. This estimate reflects the typical financial range for artists in his field.

Financial Realities In The Metal Scene

Despite the band’s critical acclaim and dedicated fanbase, Sotelo has candidly discussed the financial realities of being in a metal band. In an interview with Louder, he emphasized that musicians should be in it for the music, as financial success is not guaranteed in the metal genre. This sentiment underscores the challenges faced by artists in niche genres and the importance of passion and dedication to their craft.

Spencer Sotelo’s journey with Periphery and his involvement in various musical projects have solidified his reputation in the progressive metal scene.