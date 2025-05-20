6 Quick Facts About Highly Suspect Every Rock Fan Needs To Know

Highly Suspect is an American rock band formed in 2009 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The band consists of twin brothers Rich (bass and backing vocals) and Ryan Meyer (drums and backing vocals), along with Johnny Stevens (guitar and lead vocals). Known for their gritty blend of alternative rock, blues, and punk influences, they have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Their discography includes notable albums such as ‘Mister Asylum,’ ‘The Boy Who Died Wolf,’ ‘MCID,’ and ‘The Midnight Demon Club.’

1. From Bar Band To Grammy Nominees

Highly Suspect began their musical journey as a bar cover band in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to AllFamous.org. After relocating to Brooklyn, New York, they recorded ‘The Worst Humans’ EP with producer Joel Hamilton. Their debut studio album, ‘Mister Asylum,’ released in 2015, earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. The single ‘Lydia’ from this album also received a nomination for Best Rock Song.

2. ‘My Name Is Human’ – A Breakthrough Hit

Released in 2016, ‘My Name Is Human’ became Highly Suspect’s first number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, where it remained for eight weeks. The song was also nominated for Best Rock Song at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Its success solidified the band’s presence in the rock music scene, as reported by Vanity Fair.

3. ‘MCID’ Is More Than Just An Album Title

The acronym ‘MCID’ stands for ‘My Crew Is Dope,’ a motto that resonates deeply with the band and their fans. It represents a sense of community and loyalty. The band members have the acronym tattooed on themselves, and it features prominently in their merchandise and live performances, as Punktastic reveals. Their third studio album, ‘MCID,’ released in 2019, reflects this ethos.

4. Embracing Genre Fluidity

Highly Suspect is known for their genre-defying sound, blending elements of alternative rock, blues, punk, and even hip-hop, according to Concerted. This eclectic approach is evident in their diverse discography, which showcases their willingness to experiment and evolve musically. Their ability to traverse different musical styles has garnered them a broad and diverse fanbase.

5. A Commitment To Authenticity

In interviews, the band has expressed a strong commitment to authenticity in their music. Frontman Johnny Stevens stated to Punktastic that their goal is to create art that feels right, rather than conforming to industry expectations. This dedication to genuine expression is a cornerstone of their identity as artists.

6. Innovative Music Videos

Highly Suspect’s music videos are known for their creativity and originality. The video for ‘Lydia’ was shot underwater in a single take, featuring freediver Marina Kazankova. This visually striking approach garnered significant attention and showcased the band’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.