5 Things To Know About Born Of Osiris Before Their New Album

Born of Osiris is an American progressive metalcore band from Palatine, Illinois, formed in 2003. Known for blending technical guitar work, synth-driven layers, and breakdown-heavy rhythms, the band helped shape the “djent” and deathcore-influenced side of modern metalcore.

Over the years, they’ve built a loyal fanbase with albums like ‘The Discovery’ (2011) and ‘The Simulation’ (2019), consistently pushing the boundaries of their sound. With a new album on the horizon, here are five key things to know about Born of Osiris as the band prepares to release their next chapter.

1. The Band Has Gone Through Several Name Changes

Before settling on Born of Osiris, the group performed under several names, including Diminished, Your Heart Engraved, and Rosecrance, according to Metal Wiki. The final name was inspired by the Egyptian god Osiris, symbolizing rebirth, which reflects the band’s evolving musical style. This journey of names also mirrors the band’s early experimentation in sound before locking into the progressive metalcore identity they’re known for today.

2. ‘The Discovery’ Is Still Their Most Acclaimed Album

Released in 2011, ‘The Discovery’ is often cited by fans and critics as Born of Osiris’ creative peak. The album showcases a perfect balance of technical guitar riffs, atmospheric synths, and heavy breakdowns, marking a defining moment in the progressive metalcore genre, as Sputnik Music notes.

It was also the last album to feature guitarist Jason Richardson, who later joined Chelsea Grin and All That Remains. Despite newer releases, ‘The Discovery’ remains a reference point for many fans when discussing the band’s legacy.

3. They Are Part Of The ‘Sumerian Core’ Movement

Born of Osiris is one of the flagship bands on Sumerian Records and a core member of the so-called “Sumerian Core” movement. Alongside acts like Veil of Maya and After the Burial, they helped define a subgenre that fused metalcore with progressive and technical elements, as Heavy Blog Is Heavy reports.

This sound became prominent in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with Sumerian Records at the forefront of the trend. The label’s support gave the band a strong platform, especially during the rise of online music platforms like MySpace and PureVolume.

4. The Band Has Maintained A Strong Touring Presence

Born of Osiris has consistently toured with major metal and hardcore acts such as August Burns Red, Parkway Drive, and The Devil Wears Prada. Their touring history includes performances at major festivals like Summer Slaughter and Vans Warped Tour, according to Concert Archives. This relentless live schedule helped them build a dedicated global fanbase. Even after lineup changes and shifts in the metalcore landscape, the band’s live performances remain a key part of their identity.

5. Their Sound Has Evolved, But Their Core Style Remains Intact

While early releases leaned heavily on deathcore and technical metal, later albums incorporated more melody, synths, and experimental elements. Albums like ‘Soul Sphere’ (2015) and ‘Angel or Alien’ (2021) feature a wider use of clean vocals and atmospheric textures, as Kerrang! notes. Still, Born of Osiris has maintained a foundation of tight guitar work, breakdowns, and synth-driven structures. Their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots has kept them relevant in a constantly shifting metal landscape.