6 Must-Know Trivia Facts About Ra For Nu-Metal Fans

Ra burst onto the alternative metal scene in the late ’90s, blending nu‑metal aggression with Middle Eastern and Indian melodic modes. Led by frontman Sahaj Ticotin, the Los Angeles–based group scored mainstream attention in 2002 with their debut LP ‘From One’ and its hit single ‘Do You Call My Name.’ Over the years, Ra’s exotic riffs, soulful vocals, and emotive lyrics have earned them a dedicated following—even if some of their coolest stories remain largely untold.

1. Their Name And Some Songs Are Sun‑Themed

Frontman Sahaj Ticotin named the band after the Egyptian sun god because of his ‘sun fetish’: he noticed that around 80–90% of his lyrics referenced the sun in some way, as RavenzCraft Arts notes. Choosing ‘Ra’ also played a visual trick: two bold letters fill more space on posters and album covers, making the name look ‘bigger’ and more dramatic.

Sahaj has said he liked how Ra felt both short and mysterious, perfectly matching the band’s blend of heavy riffs and bright, melodic hooks. This sun motif turns up not only in their name but also in song titles and album artwork throughout their catalog.

2. Their Debut EP Is Now A Rare Collector’s Item

Before ‘From One’ hit stores, Ra self‑released a limited-run EP titled ‘One’ in 2000—sold only at early shows for ten dollars. That EP featured tracks like ‘End of Days’ and ‘What I Am,’ neither of which made it onto the full‑length album. Sahaj explained to SoundCheck Magazine that ‘One’ explored variations of loneliness, hence its double meaning of “one” and “alone.” Today, physical copies are hard to find, making it a prized piece for die‑hard collectors—and a real deep‑cut glimpse at Ra’s earliest sound.

3. Sahaj’s Record‑Breaking Rock Note

On Ra’s 2006 live album ‘Raw,’ during the song ‘Skorn,’ Sahaj sustains a high B note for a staggering 24 seconds, surpassing the previous record-holder, Morten Harket of a-ha, who held 20.2 seconds in ‘Summer Moved On,’ as reported by DBpedia. This feat isn’t just studio trickery—it was captured live at The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan, showcasing Sahaj’s remarkable control and stamina. That long‑held note has become a badge of honor among fans, illustrating just how soulful and technically skilled Ra’s vocalist can be on stage.

4. They Pioneered “Nu‑Metal With An Exotic Twist”

While many nu‑metal bands leaned heavily on hip‑hop or industrial sounds, Ra fused heavy, Meshuggah‑style riffs with harmonic minor scales and Middle Eastern modes, according to GarageBand.com. Sahaj once explained that layering a brutal riff under a melodic minor vocal line keeps the music “mean yet melodic.” Tracks like ‘Violator,’ ‘The Only One,’ and ‘Broken Hearted Soul’ showcase this unique interplay, giving Ra a signature sound that’s both aggressive and hauntingly beautiful. This exotic flavor set them apart in a crowded scene and still feels fresh today.

5. A Song Of Theirs Revved Up The Gaming World

On their debut album ‘From One,’ the track ‘Rectifier’ was tapped for Project Gotham Racing 2 on Xbox, exposing Ra to millions of gamers worldwide. The high‑octane riff and driving rhythm made it a natural fit for the fast‑paced racing environment. That placement helped cement ‘Rectifier’ as an underground rallying cry among fans who discovered the band through gaming rather than radio or MTV. Even now, players still recall blasting that track as they drifted through virtual city streets.

6. Sahaj’s Behind‑The‑Scenes Work Bridges Rock And Film

Beyond fronting Ra, Sahaj Ticotin has built a reputation as a producer and songwriter for other artists. Notably, he co‑wrote for Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon’s solo album and contributed to the soundtrack of the film ‘The Dirt,’ as Loudwire reported. His production credits span pop, rock, and soundtrack projects, proving his versatility extends far beyond Ra’s dark, melodic metal. For true fans, recognizing Sahaj’s fingerprints on other major projects adds another layer to appreciating Ra’s creative impact