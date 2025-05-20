What Caused Saliva’s Josey Scott To Quit? Inside His Fallout And Return Attempt

Josey Scott, the original lead vocalist of the hard rock band Saliva, made a significant departure from the music scene in 2011 after a decade and a half with the band. His exit was initially attributed to a shift toward a solo Christian music career. However, Scott later clarified that his decision was rooted in personal growth and a desire to focus on family and sobriety.

Career Highlights And Departure

Josey Scott was instrumental in Saliva’s rise to fame, contributing to hits like ‘Your Disease,’ ‘Always,’ and ‘Click Click Boom.’ His distinctive voice and energetic performances were central to the band’s identity. In 2011, after the release of their album ‘Under Your Skin,’ Scott announced his departure from the band. While the publicized reason was to pursue a solo Christian music career, Scott later revealed that he left to “be a father and get sober and clean up [his] life and find [himself] mentally and spiritually and philosophically.”

Reunion Attempts And Challenges

In 2019, Scott expressed interest in reuniting with Saliva, stating his desire to “write a bada** record” together, according to Blabbermouth. However, the reunion plans faced obstacles. Guitarist Wayne Swinny mentioned that the discussions “never really got off the ground,” citing the band’s established lineup and the challenges of reuniting after a long hiatus.

Josey Scott’s Saliva: A New Beginning

Undeterred, Scott formed his own version of the band, Josey Scott’s Saliva. In 2022, he reunited with the band at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, performing classic hits like ‘Your Disease,’ ‘Always,’ and ‘Click Click Boom,’ as reported by Loudwire. Following this, he announced a North American tour with his new band, aiming to bring Saliva’s music to fans with a fresh perspective.

Looking Ahead

As of 2025, Scott continues to pursue his musical journey with Josey Scott’s Saliva, blending classic hits with new material, as Blabbermouth reports. His return to the stage signifies a personal and professional revival, reflecting his growth and enduring passion for music. Fans can look forward to more performances and possibly new releases as Scott navigates this new chapter in his career.