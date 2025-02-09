Amy Lee Takes A Stand Against Injustice

After an extended absence from social media, Evanescence’s Amy Lee returned to Instagram with a powerful message: urging her fans to take action against injustice. Addressing societal issues, Lee talked about the importance of using one’s voice and creativity to inspire change.

“Get Comfortable Making People Uncomfortable”

Lee’s message was direct: in times of crisis, silence is not an option. “If you’re sleepwalking through life right now watching it all go down and feeling completely helpless, you’re far from alone— and we’re not. Here are some ways we can do something,” she wrote. Lee then encouraged people to challenge misinformation and hold leaders accountable. “First of all, the truth is uncomfortable — get comfortable making people uncomfortable. Facts are unchangeable, no matter how many times a lie is told or by whom. Refuse to accept being lied to.”

Beyond that, she called on artists to channel their frustration into their work, saying, “If you’re an artist and you aren’t writing already, WRITE. Paint, compose, move somebody. Inspire the revolution. Give us the courage to act and the strength to persevere.”

She Wants Fans to Take Action

Lee accepted that individual efforts might feel insignificant, but the power of collective action can help tremendously. “It feels useless, but contact your reps and tell them what you are not ok with — eliminating programs that feed the hungry, trying to take away free education, empowering bigots and billionaires, oppressing people with disabilities, women, LGBTQ, and people of color,” she stated.

She suggested using platforms to streamline activism, adding, “No, one email from one person won’t make a difference. But an undeniable FLOOD of emails and calls across the country might.” At the same time, she reminded her audience of the importance of personal connections. “Spend time with your people,” she told her followers. “Remember what’s real and what matters, and invest your time and energy there. We are stronger together.”

Why She Stepped Away From Social Media

Addressing her absence from social platforms, Lee revealed that it wasn’t due to a lack of concern. “Just so you know, It’s not because I’m not outraged that I haven’t been on social media ranting about everything that’s happening to our country right now. I’m working.”

She expressed frustration with the role social media has played in spreading misinformation and division. “Social media played a big role in getting us into this mess by spreading lies and feeding hate,” Lee explained. “I also find it distracts me and wastes my time.”

She still felt a responsibility to encourage her followers, though. “It doesn’t feel right not to use my platform to empower you now, encourage you to use your voice however you can, lift you up if it helps to know you’re not alone. Stay strong, friends. Take a deep breath. You’re in control of you.”

Fans React: Support and Backlash

As expected, reactions in the comments section were mixed. Some fans praised her for using her platform to advocate for change, while others criticized her for speaking out on politics, insisting she should ‘just make music.’

But, this isn’t the first time Lee has openly discussed her political views.

She Has A History of Political Engagement

In October 2023, Lee made her stance clear once again, urging fans to vote. “I’m Amy Lee, and I will proudly be voting for Kamala Harris for president of the United States,” she said in an Instagram video.

She listed key issues at stake, from reproductive rights to gun legislation and democracy itself. “We need an advocate, someone who will listen to us and represent us with honor and integrity. I believe Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will help take our country forward. Vote. Voting is a privilege we can’t take for granted. Use your voice. Use it for something good.”

Her political advocacy dates back to 2020 when she broke her silence during Donald Trump’s presidency. She explained that she could no longer remain quiet while her country’s freedom was at risk. The turning point came when the GOP-led Senate cleared Trump without calling any witnesses. “I couldn’t stay silent anymore,” she admitted.

Amy Lee’s Message is More Than Just Music

For Lee, being an artist means more than creating music: it’s about speaking truth and inspiring action.

Her message is pretty clear: use your voice, take action, and never stop fighting for justice.