Ghost’s Tobias Forge Reveals Diverse Musical Influences Beyond Metal

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge shared insights about his musical influences in a recent interview with Chaoszine. The discussion centered on advice for aspiring metal musicians and the value of diverse musical inspiration.

“There are so many aspiring artists out there who never really become artists because they’re too focused on mimicking one single influence,” Forge said. “I never had that problem, simply because I’ve always been almost equally influenced by female singers as I have been by male singers.”

“I knew early on that I’m not Rob Halford, and I can’t sing like him. I’m not King Diamond either,” he continued. “But I can sing a Blondie song or sing along to Tori Amos just as easily as I can with someone like Jeff Becerra. I think staying open and drawing inspiration from more than just your favorite band is the key — because sticking to just one influence probably won’t get you anywhere.”

Forge’s career demonstrates his commitment to musical diversity. His influences span multiple genres and decades of music history.

Punk Rock Foundations

Loudwire highlighted Forge’s deep connection to punk music. He specifically credited bands like The Dickies and Bad Religion for influencing Ghost’s melodic approach.

The punk influence has shaped Ghost’s distinctive sound. Their music combines heavy metal aesthetics with melodic elements that distinguish them in the modern metal scene.

Female Vocal Inspirations

Far Out Magazine documented Forge’s extensive list of vocal influences. His inspirations include Siouxsie and the Banshees, Kim Wilde, and Tina Turner, beyond just Blondie and Tori Amos.

These diverse vocal influences have shaped Forge’s unique singing style. He maintains metal’s powerful delivery while breaking away from traditional approaches.

Genre-Blending Success

Ghost’s genre-blending approach has led to significant popularity and critical acclaim. Their sound appeals to a broad audience while maintaining its metal foundation.

The band’s musical versatility has become their signature characteristic. Forge’s philosophy of drawing from multiple influences has proven successful in creating innovative metal music.