Ian Anderson Reveals Why Tony Iommi’s Jethro Tull Stint Failed

In an interview with Ultimate Guitar, Jethro Tull’s frontman Ian Anderson discussed Tony Iommi’s potential role as the band’s guitarist. The opportunity arose after original guitarist Mick Abrahams left the band. This led to a brief trial period with Iommi.

“When our original guitar player left the band, I asked Tony to come down and spend a day or two with us, just to see if there was some future in us working together,” Anderson said. “But that was not really going to happen, because I’d already written some songs for what was going to be the second Jethro Tull album, ‘Stand Up, ‘ and some of that was quite difficult for Tony to play because of his injuries to his hands.”

“Tony doesn’t have quite that impediment, but some chord shapes are difficult for Tony to play because he has [prosthetic] tips on a couple of fingers, which means it’s quite hard for him to play in a conventional way,” Anderson explained. “And if I had then tried to rewrite things within the scope of Tony’s musical style, I think it would have changed the band very much.”

The collaboration never materialized. Anderson and Iommi have remained friends throughout the years.

This intersection between two legendary rock figures marked a crucial moment. It led to significant developments in both bands’ musical journeys.

The Departure Of Mick Abrahams

A report from Louder Sound revealed that Mick Abrahams left Jethro Tull in November 1968. His departure stemmed from musical and personal disagreements regarding Anderson’s dominant role in the band.

The split benefited both parties. Abrahams formed the successful blues-rock band Blodwyn Pig, where he pursued his preferred musical direction.

The Path To Progressive Rock

Guitar Player magazine documented how the brief period with Iommi led to Martin Barre joining the band. This change marked a significant shift in Jethro Tull’s sound.

The transition period proved crucial. It allowed Anderson to fully realize his vision for the band’s progressive rock direction, which defined their sound for decades.

Legacy Of The Brief Collaboration

Jethro Tull’s official website notes this transition period as a pivotal moment in the band’s evolution. It set the stage for their emergence as progressive rock pioneers.

The unsuccessful collaboration with Tony Iommi demonstrated the band’s commitment to finding the right musical fit. This decision proved significant, as Iommi later became a metal legend with Black Sabbath.