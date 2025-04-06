News

Jet’s Nic Cester Reveals Unexpected AC/DC Audition Experience

Nic Cester, lead singer of Australian rock band Jet, shared details about his surprising AC/DC audition in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. The opportunity emerged in 2016 after Brian Johnson temporarily stepped away from AC/DC due to hearing issues.

“I’d just arrived back in Australia. I’d been living overseas for a long time. We came back for a holiday, and I was really jet-lagged. I was reading the newspaper that morning and the front page [had an article that said] Brian Johnson had left AC/DC,” Cester recalled. “I remember that I said to my father-in-law, ‘Jesus, you do not want to be the guy stepping into those shoes.’ Literally 30 minutes later, my phone rang, and I was being invited to audition in Atlanta, Georgia.”

“I just laughed and said, ‘Jesus,'” he continued. “I didn’t honestly think I’d get the gig, so I thought, I’m just going to go along for the ride. Because what an experience? And I was right. I didn’t get the gig, obviously, but it was a hell of an experience. I got to spend two days singing in a tiny rehearsal studio with AC/DC.”

Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose ultimately secured the role. He performed with AC/DC for their remaining Rock or Bust tour dates.

Cester’s audition story offers a unique glimpse into AC/DC’s singer search. This period marked a significant chapter in the band’s history.

The Audition Environment

American Songwriter revealed that the audition took place in the Black Crowes’ rehearsal studio. AC/DC had installed an imposing wall of amplifiers to test candidates’ vocal endurance under extreme volume conditions.

The intense environment showcased AC/DC’s dedication to their signature sound. Guitarist Angus Young personally supervised the audition process and challenged candidates with unexpected song selections.

Brian Johnson’s Departure Context

Consequence documented Johnson’s temporary departure in March 2016. This development forced the band to postpone their remaining Rock or Bust World Tour dates. The band needed to find a suitable replacement quickly.

The extensive audition process demonstrated AC/DC’s commitment to quality. They sought someone who could handle both the technical demands and the pressure of replacing their iconic vocalist.

The Selection Process

Listnr detailed AC/DC’s thorough audition process. The band evaluated multiple candidates from various musical backgrounds while maintaining their high standards.

The selection criteria went beyond vocal ability. The band assessed stage presence, physical endurance, and the ability to handle their powerful sound system. These factors ultimately led to their choice of Axl Rose as a temporary vocalist.

