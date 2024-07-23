Jon Bon Jovi’s Daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi And Her Sad Story

Using drugs is mostly about damaging your mind and your body over time. You can also harm those people around you in some cases. This is what happened with Bon Jovi’s daughter back in 2012: Stephanie Rose Bongiovi overdosed on heroin and then was arrested for possessing drugs.

Jovi Felt Devastated After The Incident

Stephanie was in her dorm room at Hamilton College when she overdosed. She was then sent to the hospital and was unresponsive for a while. She woke up and called her father to tell him about the incident. Jovi said the following about that moment:

“It was my worst moment as a father. The first thing she said was, I’m all right, but then she said this is what happened. You wake up, shake it off, put your shoes on, and say okay, I am on the way home.”

Stephanie was arrested with a friend for drug possession after she got out of the hospital. This was because the police found marijuana and a criminal amount of drug paraphernalia. Both of them got out under the ‘Good Samaritan’ law.

Stephanie stopped using drugs after this incident and is now a successful woman building up her career. Jovi talked about her condition back in 2012 and complained about how easy it is to reach drugs:

“She’s good. She’s getting through it. She’s healthy. The greatest gift that I have is that I have her. We’ll get through this. It was a shock for everybody, and hopefully, we learn from these life lessons. It wasn’t what you see in the movies. It’s a pill form that these kids have access to. It was the first and hopefully the last time.”

Stephanie Is Now Focused On Her Career

Stephanie started to work on herself and build up her career. She worked at The Weinstein Company as an assistant and did an internship on The Daily Show at Vice Media. She graduated from liberal arts in college and modeled for Nikki Lund’s fashion show in London named ‘White Trash Beautiful.’

Her relationship with Jovi is now on great terms. In fact, Jovi wrote a song for Stephanie in 2000 titled ‘I Got the Girl,’ and Stephanie danced with him on stage while this song was playing.

You can watch their performance below.