Mark Morton Recalls Struggling With Yngwie Malmsteen’s Riffs

In a recent Guitar Interactive Magazine interview, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton discussed the challenging guitar pieces from his early career. He shared his experiences with mastering complex metal classics, specifically highlighting works by Yngwie Malmsteen and other notable guitarists.

“Oh man, the hardest? There were so many, you know. That’s the beauty of what we do as players — there’s always another one waiting for you,” Morton explained. “I used to try to learn ‘Scarified’ by Racer X. I could get through the first couple of measures, but I never got past that.”

“There’s that Yngwie song ‘Trilogy Suite’ — all the metal stuff,” he continued. “I used to try to learn ‘Disciples of Hell’ by Yngwie too. I can’t now, you know what I mean? But there was a time when I could, and those songs were ripping. ‘Holy Wars’ by Megadeth — that’s a great song. A great metal song.”

Morton’s reflection on his guitar journey offers valuable insight into his musical evolution beyond his metal roots.

Musical Versatility

Outburn Magazine highlighted Morton’s expansion into broader musical territories. His exploration of blues and classic rock elements has become evident in his solo projects.

His latest album ‘Without the Pain’ showcases this evolution. The record combines southern rock and blues influences to reveal a different aspect of his musicianship.

Influential Guitarists

Loudwire documented Morton’s appreciation for guitarists beyond the metal genre. He specifically praised the distinctive tones of Tom Petty’s Mike Campbell and Black Crowes’ Marc Ford.

This broad appreciation of guitar styles has shaped his approach to music. The influence is evident in both his Lamb of God work and solo career.

Solo Career Development

In a statement to Blabbermouth, Morton revealed his gradual journey toward releasing blues-influenced material.

His progression from metal solos to diverse musical styles demonstrates his artistic growth. Throughout this evolution, he has maintained his connection to metal through his work with Lamb of God.