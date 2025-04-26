Ronnie Radke Intensifies Feud With Eddie Trunk And Industry Figures

Ronnie Radke has addressed recent claims about being silenced on social media in a new Instagram post. A fan had suggested that Eddie Trunk, Monsters of Rock, and Brent Woods successfully quieted Radke’s previous public statements.

“Eddie Trunk, Brent Woods, Monsters of Rock, and Sebastian Bach are all pedophile sympathizers. F*ck all of them. How’s that?” Radke responded to the fan’s comment.

The latest outburst follows a pattern of confrontations between Radke and various industry figures. Several serious allegations and ongoing feuds have marked the controversy.

Previous Allegations Against Eddie Trunk

MetalHeadZone revealed Radke’s earlier accusations against Trunk regarding his colleagues’ alleged misconduct with minors. The Falling In Reverse frontman maintained that Trunk wasn’t directly involved. However, he claimed Trunk knew about inappropriate behavior by his associates yet remained silent.

The metal community paid significant attention to these accusations. Radke specifically focused on Trunk’s alleged awareness of others’ misconduct rather than any direct involvement.

Sebastian Bach Feud Background

Loudwire documented the complex history between Radke and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Their conflict escalated after Bach commented on Falling In Reverse’s missing laptops situation.

The dispute intensified when Radke shared alleged private videos in response to Bach’s comments. Bach later claimed he didn’t know who Radke was. This statement only amplified their public rivalry.

Recent Social Media Activity

CMSPN tracked Radke’s increasingly direct confrontations with industry figures on social media. His recent statement about Trunk, Woods, and Bach demonstrates this ongoing pattern.

The controversies have divided the metal community. Various artists and industry figures have either taken sides or distanced themselves from the situation.