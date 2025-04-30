Sammy Hagar Reveals Source Of Alex Van Halen Tension

Sammy Hagar, former Van Halen frontman, has addressed the ongoing tension with drummer Alex Van Halen in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The interview uncovered new details about their strained relationship, specifically concerning the Cabo Wabo business venture.

“I’ve had this conversation with a few people, including [former Van Halen manager] Irving Azoff. I’ve asked him, ‘What’s the problem?'” Hagar said. “And some people have said to me, ‘Oh, Cabo Wabo. At one time, Van Halen, when you built it, you guys were all partners in that. And then they didn’t want it anymore when it was losing money, and they gave it to you, and you turned it around and made hundreds of millions of dollars on it. And they’re angry.'”

“To that I said, ‘How the f*ck could they be angry about that? They gave me the damn thing, they walked out on me, left me with it,'” he continued. “And they made me indemnify them in case I got sued and lost everything. They made me sign off big time.”

Hagar elaborated on Alex’s possible frustration. “I think Al’s angry because I’m out doing it, and Mike [Anthony] and I are out doing it, and he can’t,” he stated. “He’s not a singer. He’s not a guitar player. He is not really a band leader.”

The business dealings between the former bandmates reveal deep-rooted tensions, particularly regarding the Cabo Wabo enterprise.

The Cabo Wabo Success Story

Findings from North Bay Business Journal showed Hagar’s remarkable transformation of Cabo Wabo after purchasing his bandmates’ shares. His sole leadership propelled the venture to new heights.

The business reached its peak in 2007. Documents from Campari Group confirmed Hagar’s sale of an 80% stake in Cabo Wabo Enterprises for $80 million. The tequila line generated $60 million in annual revenue by that time.

Current Musical Ventures

Hagar remains active in both music and business spheres despite the ongoing dispute. Fox Business recently highlighted his expansion through new Cabo Wabo Beach Club locations.

His musical collaboration with former Van Halen bassist Mike Anthony continues to thrive. The duo performs regularly and preserves the band’s musical heritage through various projects.

Alex Van Halen’s Current Status

Alex Van Halen has maintained a low profile in recent years, contrasting sharply with Hagar’s public presence. His retreat from public performances began after his brother Eddie Van Halen’s death in 2020.

The drummer’s current silence represents a significant shift. His four-decade tenure as Van Halen’s rhythmic foundation makes this absence particularly notable, emphasizing the stark differences in the former bandmates’ current activities.