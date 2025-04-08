Taylor Momsen Teases AC/DC Tour Appearance With Striking Social Post

Taylor Momsen, The Pretty Reckless frontwoman, announced her band’s upcoming appearance as an opener for AC/DC through an Instagram post. The band will join AC/DC’s tour, starting with their first show in Minneapolis.

“Mirror mirror on the wall, AC/DC will rock you ALL (us too),” Momsen wrote. “See you Thursday in Minneapolis.”

The collaboration between The Pretty Reckless and AC/DC continues to make waves. This partnership marks a significant chapter in both bands’ histories.

European Tour Success

Louder Sound documented The Pretty Reckless performing alongside AC/DC at prestigious European venues. The band delivered memorable performances in London and Dublin, solidifying their influence in the rock music scene.

The European leg established a strong foundation for the upcoming North American shows. Audiences have responded with enthusiasm to the powerful combination of both bands.

Unique Band Connection

WMMR highlighted Momsen’s special gesture toward AC/DC. She presented them with a custom-made cake shaped like Angus Young’s iconic SG guitar. She also gifted Hot Wheels cars to lead singer Brian Johnson, acknowledging his passion for automobiles.

These thoughtful exchanges strengthened the bond between the touring partners. Their positive relationship now translates directly to their on-stage performances.

Memorable Tour Moments

Kerrang covered an unusual incident during a Seville performance. Momsen was bitten by a bat onstage, prompting the AC/DC crew to respond with a playful commemorative gift.

This incident and the crew’s humorous response exemplify the camaraderie between the two bands. Their strong rapport sets a positive tone for the upcoming North American performances.