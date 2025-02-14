News

Why Emily Armstrong Received Backlash Over A T-Shirt

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Emily Armstrong/Instagram

New Linkin Park singer Emily Armstrong has drawn mixed reactions after wearing a controversial shirt during a recent performance.

A fan on X shared a photo of Armstrong’s shirt alongside a screenshot from the website selling it. The back of the shirt featured snippets from an adult film surrounded by multiple Stars of David. The fan commented, “Emily was literally wearing a shirt with lesbian pornography on it.”

Reactions varied among fans. One user criticized the choice, mentioning, “As someone who liked Emily, this is something I do not agree with praising. Literal kids there. (Also ironic that’s a Scientologist kind of thing to do but no one wants to bring that up).”

Others focused on the shirt’s design and price, with one saying, “Can’t determine which is worse, that or spending $720 on an ugly t-shirt.”

Brand Controversy and Marilyn Manson’s Return

Photo Credit: Marilyn Manson/Instagram

The brand behind the shirt, Enfants Richés Déprimés, has faced backlash before. In May, they shared photos of Marilyn Manson wearing their clothes, sparking criticism due to past allegations against him. “Honestly, you all should be embarrassed. There’s nothing hardcore about this poser,” one comment read. Another added, “Working with this man in 2024 is crazy lol.”

Meanwhile, Manson is making his return to the stage. He announced a headline tour supporting his new album, ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1.’ The tour will kick off on May 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wrap up on May 25 in Dallas, Texas.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Who Inherited Taylor Hawkins’ Fortune?

Trending

Sebastian Bach Chooses Family Over Touring After Recent Marital Troubles

Sebastian Bach is wrapping up his fall 2024 tour for his latest album, 'Child Within

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lost your password?