Why Emily Armstrong Received Backlash Over A T-Shirt

New Linkin Park singer Emily Armstrong has drawn mixed reactions after wearing a controversial shirt during a recent performance.

A fan on X shared a photo of Armstrong’s shirt alongside a screenshot from the website selling it. The back of the shirt featured snippets from an adult film surrounded by multiple Stars of David. The fan commented, “Emily was literally wearing a shirt with lesbian pornography on it.”

Reactions varied among fans. One user criticized the choice, mentioning, “As someone who liked Emily, this is something I do not agree with praising. Literal kids there. (Also ironic that’s a Scientologist kind of thing to do but no one wants to bring that up).”

Others focused on the shirt’s design and price, with one saying, “Can’t determine which is worse, that or spending $720 on an ugly t-shirt.”

Brand Controversy and Marilyn Manson’s Return

The brand behind the shirt, Enfants Richés Déprimés, has faced backlash before. In May, they shared photos of Marilyn Manson wearing their clothes, sparking criticism due to past allegations against him. “Honestly, you all should be embarrassed. There’s nothing hardcore about this poser,” one comment read. Another added, “Working with this man in 2024 is crazy lol.”

Meanwhile, Manson is making his return to the stage. He announced a headline tour supporting his new album, ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1.’ The tour will kick off on May 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wrap up on May 25 in Dallas, Texas.