5 Must-Known Facts About Emmure For Metalcore Fans

Emmure stands as one of metalcore’s most distinctive acts. They combine elements of deathcore and nu metal to create their signature sound. According to Houston Press, the band has maintained its unique position in the genre through frontman Frankie Palmeri’s unapologetic approach to music and performance.

Emmure started in 2003 in Connecticut after Frankie Palmeri met the Lionetti brothers online. They later moved to New York, which changed their sound. Their lyrics are inspired by video games and comics, especially Street Fighter and Marvel, making them stand out in the metalcore scene.

1. The Dark Origins Of Their Name

The band’s name carries a particularly grim significance in the metal world. ‘Emmure’ derives from ‘immurement,’ a form of execution where victims were entombed alive. This macabre choice aligns perfectly with the band’s intense thematic elements and brutal musical approach.

2. Musical Evolution And Nu Metal Influence

Emmure’s foundation lies in deathcore and metalcore. Their sound has evolved significantly over the years. Their later works, particularly the 2020 album ‘Hindsight,’ showcase a notable integration of nu metal elements. This evolution demonstrates their willingness to expand beyond traditional genre boundaries.

3. Dramatic Lineup Changes And Palmeri’s Persistence

December 2015 marked a pivotal moment in Emmure’s history. All members except vocalist Frankie Palmeri departed the band. This led to a complete reformation featuring Joshua Travis on guitar, Phil Lockett on bass, and Josh Miller on drums. Palmeri, born in 1986, remains the sole original member. He has become known for his distinctive ‘no-f*cks-given’ attitude that sets the band apart from their contemporaries.

4. Commercial Success And Chart Performance

The band reached their commercial peak with their fifth studio album, ‘Slave to the Game’ (2012). The album achieved notable success on the Billboard charts. It peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 and reached number 11 on the Top Independent Albums chart. This remains their highest-charting release to date.

5. Unique Pop Culture Connection

The band created an interesting intersection with professional wrestling. Their 2008 album ‘The Respect Issue’ featured Olympic gold medalist and professional wrestler Kurt Angle on its cover art. He appeared depicted as a boxer. Angle’s support extended beyond the album artwork. He promoted the band by wearing their merchandise during TNA Impact! broadcasts.

The band’s journey in the metal scene extends beyond these well-known facts. They have established a rich history of formation and cultural influences that have shaped their identity.