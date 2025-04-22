News

Lorraine Lewis Reveals Dream Collabs, Details Lou Gramm Connection

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: David Lee Roth/Instagram - Lou Gramm/Instagram - Lorraine Lewis/Instagram - Paul Rodgers/Instagram

The Femme Fatale singer Lorraine Lewis shared her top dream collaborations in an interview with Misplaced Straws. Her revelations included an unexpected development with former Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm.

“It’s just been an amazing journey to get to know Lou Gramm. He’s so fabulous. He’s an icon. His voice is amazing. It all came about because of Instagram, quite honestly,” Lewis shared.

“Basically, every Sunday I do a live Q&A. People always ask the question, ‘Who would you want to sing with? Who would you want to work with?’ My answer’s always been the same. It’s always been, ‘Number one is Lou Gramm. Number two is Paul Rogers from Bad Company, and number three is David Lee Roth,'” she explained.

“I got contacted by his page and they asked what song I would want to do with Lou if we got a chance to work together,” Lewis continued. “Halfway thinking it was nonsense… But sure enough, at one o’clock on a Friday, he called me, and it was the voice of Lou. I said, ‘Hello, Mr. Gramm, it’s a pleasure and honor to meet you.’ And he said, ‘Call me Lou.'”

The connection between the artists has already produced exciting collaborative projects.

Upcoming Collaboration

Photo Credit: Lorraine Lewis/Instagram

Hashtag Magazine revealed that Lewis and Gramm have completed recording a duet version of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes.’ This marks the song’s first interpretation as a male-female vocal duet.

The collaboration will reach audiences in June 2025. Both artists have brought their unique vocal approaches to this reimagined classic.

Femme Fatale’s New Chapter

Photo Credit: Lorraine Lewis/Instagram

Blabbermouth highlighted Lewis’s recent revival of Femme Fatale. She has assembled an entirely new lineup for this next phase.

The band’s reformed version includes several prominent hard rock musicians. This development reinforces Lewis’s ongoing influence in the genre.

Digital Presence

Photo Credit: KESQ News Channel 3/YouTube

Screamer Magazine documented Lewis’s expansion into modern platforms. She has joined OnlyFans to share different aspects of her artistic expression.

Her digital strategy includes weekly Instagram Q&A sessions. These social media interactions led to her collaboration with Gramm, demonstrating social media’s role in creating meaningful musical partnerships.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Jason Newsted Hails Metallica As America’s Premier Live Act

Trending

Jason Newsted Hails Metallica As America’s Premier Live Act

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted discussed the band's upcoming Syracuse performance in an interview with

Dino Cazares Defends Fear Factory’s Musical Evolution Against Former Vocalist

Dino Cazares, Fear Factory's guitarist, has responded to former vocalist Burton C. Bell's comments about

Ghost VIP Experience Faces Backlash Over Unauthorized Actor Display

A fan video shared on Instagram revealed a controversial display in Ghost's VIP experience featuring

Ted Nugent Embraces State Fair Shows, Defends Venue Choices

Ted Nugent has addressed recent criticisms about his choice of performance venues in a new

Faith No More’s Mike Bordin Reveals Mike Patton’s Departure Details

Mike Bordin, Faith No More's drummer, shared insights about Mike Patton's withdrawal from the band's

Lost your password?