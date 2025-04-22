Lorraine Lewis Reveals Dream Collabs, Details Lou Gramm Connection

The Femme Fatale singer Lorraine Lewis shared her top dream collaborations in an interview with Misplaced Straws. Her revelations included an unexpected development with former Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm.

“It’s just been an amazing journey to get to know Lou Gramm. He’s so fabulous. He’s an icon. His voice is amazing. It all came about because of Instagram, quite honestly,” Lewis shared.

“Basically, every Sunday I do a live Q&A. People always ask the question, ‘Who would you want to sing with? Who would you want to work with?’ My answer’s always been the same. It’s always been, ‘Number one is Lou Gramm. Number two is Paul Rogers from Bad Company, and number three is David Lee Roth,'” she explained.

“I got contacted by his page and they asked what song I would want to do with Lou if we got a chance to work together,” Lewis continued. “Halfway thinking it was nonsense… But sure enough, at one o’clock on a Friday, he called me, and it was the voice of Lou. I said, ‘Hello, Mr. Gramm, it’s a pleasure and honor to meet you.’ And he said, ‘Call me Lou.'”

The connection between the artists has already produced exciting collaborative projects.

Upcoming Collaboration

Hashtag Magazine revealed that Lewis and Gramm have completed recording a duet version of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes.’ This marks the song’s first interpretation as a male-female vocal duet.

The collaboration will reach audiences in June 2025. Both artists have brought their unique vocal approaches to this reimagined classic.

Femme Fatale’s New Chapter

Blabbermouth highlighted Lewis’s recent revival of Femme Fatale. She has assembled an entirely new lineup for this next phase.

The band’s reformed version includes several prominent hard rock musicians. This development reinforces Lewis’s ongoing influence in the genre.

Digital Presence

Screamer Magazine documented Lewis’s expansion into modern platforms. She has joined OnlyFans to share different aspects of her artistic expression.

Her digital strategy includes weekly Instagram Q&A sessions. These social media interactions led to her collaboration with Gramm, demonstrating social media’s role in creating meaningful musical partnerships.