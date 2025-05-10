Alice In Chains Cancel More Shows Amid Drummer’s Health Emergency

Alice In Chains has announced the cancellation of their upcoming festival performances and headline shows through an official statement on X (formerly Twitter). Drummer Sean Kinney faces undisclosed health issues that require immediate medical attention.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows,” the band stated. “While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean’s health is our top priority at this moment.”

“Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive,” the announcement continued. “We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time.”

The band has not provided specific details about the nature of Kinney’s health condition.

Recent developments have impacted the band’s touring schedule and raised concerns among fans.

Initial Medical Emergency

The situation emerged during a soundcheck at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. American Songwriter revealed that Kinney experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency hours before their scheduled performance.

This incident prompted the immediate cancellation of that show. The band subsequently reassessed their entire touring commitments.

Tour Impact

Ultimate Classic Rock documented the extensive impact of these cancellations. The band has removed nearly all 2025 scheduled concerts from their calendar, including major festival appearances at Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, and Boardwalk Rock.

Only one performance remains scheduled: a July 5 appearance at the Black Sabbath tribute event in Birmingham, England. This date may change depending on Kinney’s recovery progress.

Band History And Recent Activities

Consequence noted that Kinney’s last performance with Alice In Chains took place at the 2024 Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The drummer has been an integral part of the band since its formation.

The 58-year-old musician has built an impressive career beyond his work with Alice In Chains. His collaborations include performances with legendary artists Johnny Cash and Metallica, highlighting his significance in the rock community.