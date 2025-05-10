Atreyu’s Brandon Saller Talks About The Band’s Influence On Modern Metal

Brandon Saller of Atreyu has shared insights about the band’s influence on metal music’s evolution in a recent interview with Louder. The vocalist explained their role in bridging extreme metal and mainstream radio success during the early 2000s.

“We were definitely part of this era where hardcore metal, metalcore, or whatever you want to call it became more commercially successful,” Saller said. “If you look at what’s extreme and gnarly now, Atreyu is pretty tame. But at the time, people would be like, ‘I cannot believe this band is on the radio right now. What is the world coming to?'”

“I can confidently say that we had a part in that,” he continued. “Bands like us and Killswitch from that earlier era, then not much later the Triviums, the Bullets. There’s so many bands that had a huge hand in shaping what today’s metal is, and we’re humbled to even have our thumbprint in that DNA.”

The impact of Atreyu’s legacy resonates strongly with younger musicians. Saller noted: “I meet younger people in bands and I’m never sure if they’re going to care. But then I meet people like the drummer of Knocked Loose [Kevin ‘Pacsun’ Kaine]. He’s like, ‘I love Atreyu, I’ve been an Atreyu fan since I was in high school!'”

The band’s career milestones provide concrete evidence of their role in bringing metalcore to mainstream audiences.

Breakthrough Success

The band’s 2006 album ‘A Death-Grip On Yesterday’ marked a defining moment in their career. MetalSucks reported the album sold 70,000 copies in its first week. It reached No. 9 on the Billboard chart.

This success opened new doors for metalcore bands seeking mainstream recognition.

Digital Innovation

Screamer Magazine documented Atreyu’s pioneering use of digital platforms. The band’s online presence caught Victory Records’ attention. This discovery led to their signing with the label.

Their digital-first approach became a blueprint for emerging metal bands seeking mainstream breakthrough.

Sustained Impact

Chartmetric statistics reveal Atreyu’s enduring presence in the metal scene over two decades.

The band has maintained consistent chart success while evolving their sound. Their influence continues to inspire new generations of metal musicians.