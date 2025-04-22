News

Buzz Osborne Names Judas Priest’s Live Album As Metal’s Greatest Record

Melvins founder Buzz Osborne shared his thoughts about Judas Priest’s legacy on the Garza Podcast. The veteran musician focused on the band’s landmark 1979 live album during his discussion of influential metal recordings.

“I think ‘Unleashed in the East’ is the greatest heavy metal record ever made,” Osborne stated. “I think they are the best for that kind of heavy metal. Nobody ever did it better. That record is topnotch top to bottom.”

The album’s historical significance in the heavy metal genre aligns perfectly with Osborne’s praise. This release marked a crucial moment in Judas Priest’s rise to legendary status.

Commercial Success And Impact

Data from Wikipedia reveals the remarkable success of ‘Unleashed in the East’ as Judas Priest’s first live album. The record reached both the US Top 100 and UK Top Ten charts before earning RIAA platinum certification.

The release launched an important creative partnership. Producer Tom Allom began a decade-long collaboration with the band that would help define their signature sound.

Recording History

The band recorded these historic performances across two nights in Tokyo during February 1979. The sessions took place during their Hell Bent for Leather Tour, as noted by Mad Metal Man.

Drummer Les Binks made his final appearance with the band on this album. His departure marked the end of a significant era in the group’s history.

Production Authenticity

Music historians at 2Loud2Old Music explored the album’s production details. Rob Halford confirmed that only vocal tracks received studio enhancement. The instrumental performances remained completely untouched.

The preservation of live instrumental recordings helped establish the album’s reputation. Its authentic concert energy contributed to its status as a definitive live metal album.

