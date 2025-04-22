Alex Skolnick Has Mixed News About New Testament Album

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick addressed fan inquiries about the band’s upcoming album on X (formerly Twitter). Fans had asked about the album’s availability before the band’s scheduled Australian tour.

“It will be finished but not released yet,” Skolnick stated when asked about the new Testament album’s status before their Australian performances.

The announcement coincides with a significant period in Testament’s touring and recording schedule. It marks an important milestone for the legendary thrash metal band.

Australian Tour Details

Metropolis Touring revealed that Testament will embark on their first headline tour of Australia since 2010. The band has scheduled five shows spanning Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Fremantle.

The comprehensive tour schedule reflects Testament’s dedication to their Australian fanbase. The band plans to perform across all major metropolitan areas.

Recent Album History

Testament has released two major studio albums since their last Australian tour. The band unveiled Brotherhood Of The Snake in 2016. They followed this with Titans Of Creation in 2020.

The forthcoming album will be their first new material in nearly five years. This timeline aligns with their established approach to careful album creation.

Legacy And Recognition

The Music highlighted Testament’s enduring influence in metal. Their classic albums ‘The Legacy’ and ‘The New Order’ have earned places in Decibel Magazine’s Hall of Fame alongside Metallica and Black Sabbath.

This prestigious recognition solidifies their position as key figures in the Bay Area thrash metal scene. The band has maintained this status for more than three decades.