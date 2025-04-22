Gary Holt Reveals He Would Have Declined Early Metallica Opportunity

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt discussed a hypothetical scenario about joining Metallica before their debut album in a recent interview on YouTube. He addressed whether he would have accepted an offer to replace Kirk Hammett during Metallica’s early club days.

“Probably not. ‘Cause at that time in my life, change was scary to me. I was always happy where I was comfortable. I would’ve probably said no,” Holt admitted.

“At the time, [before they recorded] ‘Kill ‘Em All’… If you joined, you were joining a great band, but you were joining a band that [was about to] put out an independent album and were playing clubs,” he explained. “You didn’t know they were gonna be [what they eventually became]. If I had been asked and knew now in the future of what they’d become, I would’ve traveled back in time and kicked my own a** to take that job.”

The discussion highlights several interesting historical connections between Holt, Hammett, and Metallica’s early days.

The Hammett-Metallica Connection

Loudwire revealed that Kirk Hammett received his Metallica audition call in April 1983. The opportunity came on the same day Dave Mustaine was dismissed from the band due to substance abuse and behavioral issues.

Hammett’s audition became a defining moment for the band. His solo performance of ‘Seek and Destroy’ immediately impressed the members. He made his live debut with Metallica at a nightclub in Dover, New Jersey just days later.

Early Friendship And Musical Influence

Ultimate Classic Rock documented the deep connection between Hammett and Holt in the Bay Area metal scene. Hammett served as a musical mentor to Holt. He introduced him to guitar playing and helped shape his early songwriting approach.

Their musical partnership influenced both artists’ future paths. Hammett found his calling with Metallica, while Holt carved his own path with Exodus.

The Exodus Evolution

Wikipedia noted that Hammett’s departure created a new chapter for Exodus. Holt gained fuller creative control over the band’s direction. This freedom allowed him to develop the faster, heavier sound he envisioned.

The change proved beneficial for both bands. Exodus established its unique identity in the thrash metal scene while Metallica achieved worldwide success.