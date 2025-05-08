Chris Adler Reveals Medical Condition Led To Lamb Of God Exit

Former Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler has opened up about the real reason behind his departure from the band in an interview with Loaded Radio. He revealed his 2016 diagnosis of musician’s dystonia, a neurological condition that affected his performance abilities.

“I haven’t talked about this before but at the same time in like the end of 2016, I was diagnosed with something called musicians dystonia,” Adler revealed. “I didn’t want to talk about it at the time because I felt like it would really hinder my career but I’ve gone through an incredible amount of work to be able to come back from it.”

“For drummer or really for anybody that plays an instrument it’s kind of a death sentence,” he continued. “So mine was with my right foot. It is basically a neurological condition where the nerve that controls the movement of any particular body part basically deteriorates to the point where that motion becomes impossible.”

“I was coming off stage just so depressed with my performance. I think the band was very frustrated with my performance,” Adler explained. “I think at the time I had also joined Megadeth. Tensions were really high and we were never like the most functional group of people traveling around the world if you know anything about the band.”

This revelation provides new insight into Adler’s departure from the band he helped found. It also highlights a serious medical condition affecting many musicians.

Understanding Musician’s Dystonia

Medical experts cited in professional resources note that musician’s dystonia creates unique challenges for drummers. The condition directly impacts the precise motor skills needed for performance.

The condition’s effects are particularly severe for drummers. It typically targets the hands or feet, essential elements for maintaining rhythm and executing complex patterns.

Life After Lamb Of God

Drummer World documented Adler’s unexpected career shift after leaving the band. He took a position at The Home Depot in Richmond, Virginia, where he handled warehouse and management responsibilities.

This career change proved temporary. Adler maintained his determination to continue making music despite his health challenges.

Return To Music

Blabbermouth reported Adler’s successful return to the music scene. He formed a new band called Shallow Rising.

This new project demonstrates his resilience in facing health challenges. It also marks an important step in his musical journey after Lamb of God.