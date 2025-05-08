Sammy Hagar Sets Strict Conditions For David Lee Roth Reunion

Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar discussed a possible tour with David Lee Roth in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. He shared insights about their previous Sam and Dave tour and outlined specific challenges for any future collaboration.

“The circumstances would have to be right. Dave always wants too much. He always tries to upstage,” Hagar stated. “He tried to pull stuff on the Sam and Dave tour.”

“The nights when he was opening, when we flip-flopped… which I would never do again, I would never bother,” he continued. “On those nights, he would call in and say that the bus broke down, 10 minutes before he was supposed to go on. Because I care about my fans, I would go on. I did that about four times. I wanted to break the guy’s f*ckin’ neck.”

The recent comments have sparked new discussions about the relationship between the two former Van Halen frontmen. Their historical tensions and potential future collaborations have returned to the spotlight.

Historical Tour Tensions

Louder Sound documented frequent tensions during the 2002 Sam and Dave tour. Public disputes between Hagar and Roth regularly impacted their performances and scheduling.

The tour featured alternating headlining spots between the two performers. Each artist presented different setlists that combined their Van Halen era songs with solo material.

Current Status

Rolling Stone noted David Lee Roth’s absence from Van Halen-related activities since their 2015 North American tour. No official announcements about future reunions have emerged.

The prolonged separation has created uncertainty about potential collaborations between the vocalists. Their complicated history adds another layer of complexity to any future projects.

Future Possibilities

Ultimate Classic Rock revealed Hagar’s willingness to join a Van Halen tribute tour. He has established specific conditions for his participation.

The tribute must honor Eddie Van Halen’s legacy. Hagar emphasized the importance of respectful collaboration among former members. His stance reflects a commitment to preserving the band’s dignity while acknowledging their complex relationships.