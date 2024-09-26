News

Dave Navarro Praises Fan for Wearing Taylor Swift Shirt at Jane’s Addiction Show

By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro shared a post on Instagram about a fan who wore a Taylor Swift shirt to one of their shows. He shared fan-recorded footage where, at the end of a song, Navarro leans down to the fan in the front row and says, “I appreciate that you don’t give a f*ck and wore a Taylor Swift shirt to our show.”

Navarro wrote in the caption of the video, “The whole time I was thinking, ‘How is this guy wearing a Taylor Swift shirt to a Jane’s show?’ Then, I was like, ‘F*ck it, be who you are! F*cking punk rock, brother!'”

Jane’s Addiction was recently in the news after a fight broke out on stage between singer Perry Farrell and Navarro during a performance.

In fan-recorded footage, Farrell appears to start the fight by attempting to punch Navarro. The fight was quickly broken up, and the lights went down.

Following the incident, the band apologized to fans, canceled their remaining US tour dates, and announced a hiatus. Navarro hinted that the band might be over.

Meanwhile, Perry Farrell’s wife, Etty, posted a statement on Instagram, saying Perry is taking time to ‘reflect and heal.’

“We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal,” she wrote. “Perry already has appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist.”

Etty also denied rumors that Perry’s alleged drunkenness caused the onstage tension, adding, “If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know.”

In other news, Jane’s Addiction quietly released a new single called ‘True Love.’ The band debuted the track at an intimate show at London’s Bush Hall earlier this year. The single follows ‘Imminent Redemption,’ their first new music together in 34 years.

