News

Nikki Sixx Remains Hopeful For Mötley Crüe And Guns N’ Roses Tour

Bihter Sevinc
By Bihter Sevinc 2 Min Read

Nikki Sixx is still optimistic about a potential tour with Guns N’ Roses joining Mötley Crüe.

During a recent Q&A on X, a fan asked the bassist if there are any bands he would like to tour with that he hasn’t yet. Sixx responded, “We all still think a GnR + Crue tour equals sold out stadiums. What a great night that would be for rock n roll fans.”

Talk of this tour has been ongoing. In March, Nikki provided an update on X, stating, “We tried. It just didn’t work out for now. Would be a great tour. You never know.”

Rumors began in July 2023 when Sixx shared his desire for Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses to tour together, calling it a powerful combination. In August 2023, he reiterated his interest in the idea during another Q&A. He noted, “We think it would be a killer tour for the fans, but nothing is in the works. We’re still figuring out what’s next (next year) for us….”

In June, a user asked Sixx about the chance of a tour with Guns N’ Roses, mentioning that Crüe thought it would be a great idea. Sixx replied, “No plans at this point. Hopefully in 2025.”

However, earlier this month, Sixx expressed more pessimism regarding the tour. He stated, “We really tried. What a tour for the fans,” when a fan mentioned their hope for a Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses stadium tour next year.

Guns N’ Roses and Mötley Crüe have a history, having toured together in 1987, with Guns opening for Crüe. Tensions later arose between Izzy Stradlin and Vince Neil, leading to a feud between Vince and Axl Rose.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Dave Navarro Praises Fan for Wearing Taylor Swift Shirt at Jane’s Addiction Show

Trending

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lzzy Hale Sets A Date On Halestorm’s Upcoming Album

In a recent chat with TotalRock's 'Hobo On The Radio' show, Lzzy Hale gave information

Lost your password?