Nikki Sixx Remains Hopeful For Mötley Crüe And Guns N’ Roses Tour

Nikki Sixx is still optimistic about a potential tour with Guns N’ Roses joining Mötley Crüe.

During a recent Q&A on X, a fan asked the bassist if there are any bands he would like to tour with that he hasn’t yet. Sixx responded, “We all still think a GnR + Crue tour equals sold out stadiums. What a great night that would be for rock n roll fans.”

Talk of this tour has been ongoing. In March, Nikki provided an update on X, stating, “We tried. It just didn’t work out for now. Would be a great tour. You never know.”

Rumors began in July 2023 when Sixx shared his desire for Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses to tour together, calling it a powerful combination. In August 2023, he reiterated his interest in the idea during another Q&A. He noted, “We think it would be a killer tour for the fans, but nothing is in the works. We’re still figuring out what’s next (next year) for us….”

In June, a user asked Sixx about the chance of a tour with Guns N’ Roses, mentioning that Crüe thought it would be a great idea. Sixx replied, “No plans at this point. Hopefully in 2025.”

However, earlier this month, Sixx expressed more pessimism regarding the tour. He stated, “We really tried. What a tour for the fans,” when a fan mentioned their hope for a Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses stadium tour next year.

Guns N’ Roses and Mötley Crüe have a history, having toured together in 1987, with Guns opening for Crüe. Tensions later arose between Izzy Stradlin and Vince Neil, leading to a feud between Vince and Axl Rose.