David Lee Roth Announces Major U.S. Tour Comeback

David Lee Roth, former Van Halen frontman, has announced an extensive U.S. tour through his official Instagram. The legendary singer will perform in more than 10 cities across the United States after his recent return at the M3 Festival.

Roth has already made a significant impact on the live music scene. His announcement demonstrates his continued dedication to performing.

Triumphant Festival Return

Louder Sound reported that Roth’s M3 Rock Festival appearance on May 3, 2025, broke his five-year solo performance hiatus. His enduring appeal to rock audiences remained evident throughout the show.

The veteran rocker electrified the crowd with a 16-song setlist. His performance heavily featured Van Halen classics.

Setlist Highlights

VHND documented Roth’s festival performance featuring beloved hits like ‘Panama,’ ‘Jump,’ and ‘Hot for Teacher.’ His song selection gave fans the classic Van Halen experience they desired.

The strategic setlist showcased his iconic vocal style. It also paid tribute to his legendary tenure with Van Halen.

Fan Reception

Ultimate Classic Rock captured the festival attendees’ overwhelmingly positive response. Fans particularly praised Roth’s renewed energy and commanding stage presence.

The M3 Festival crowd celebrated him as ‘Rock Royalty.’ This enthusiastic reception suggests his upcoming U.S. tour will generate similar excitement among his dedicated fanbase.