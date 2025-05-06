Lzzy Hale Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Chaos Of Final Black Sabbath Show

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has shared details about the upcoming Final Black Sabbath Show in a SiriusXM interview. The event will feature a supergroup of performers and is currently in its planning stages.

“We got the email from Sharon Osbourne. And I didn’t answer for like a day. ‘Cuz I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is this real?’ And then Tom Morello called me,” Hale revealed.

“So as of right now, we know what we’re doing. Some originals, and also we are doing covers of Black Sabbath. And I’ve been asked to be included in the supergroup with everybody,” she continued. “But I understand, like just from Tom Morello’s voice and everything, it’s really hard, man. I don’t know why he took on the job. Because it must be terrible trying to organize everybody just to get all these together.”

“We all have been in festivals. This is basically the ultimate festival in honor of Black Sabbath. But there’s all these casts, everybody wants a piece. There are like 30 guitar players who all want a solo,” Hale explained. “I don’t care whether it’s a mess or not. I’m just happy to be there. … It’s going to be a great time. The audience will be amazing.”

Hale’s participation represents a significant milestone for this historic metal music event.

Breaking Barriers In Metal

iHeart highlighted Hale’s unique position as the only female performer announced for the Black Sabbath farewell concert. Her role has inspired a broader representation of women in metal music.

The Halestorm vocalist intends to channel the spirit of fellow artists Taylor Momsen, Amy Lee, and Maria Brink during her performance. This gesture emphasizes the growing importance of female representation in the metal genre.

Historic Reunion Details

The July 5 event will take place at Birmingham’s Villa Park. Steve Hoffman Music Forums noted that Black Sabbath’s original lineup will reunite after twenty years.

The legendary quartet features Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. Supporting acts include metal giants Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera, establishing this as one of the decade’s most anticipated metal events.

Final Farewell Significance

Ultimate Metal reported Sharon Osbourne’s confirmation that this event will serve as Ozzy’s final farewell to his fans. This announcement adds emotional significance to the already momentous occasion.

Multiple generations of metal musicians will gather to honor Black Sabbath’s legacy. This celebration creates a fitting tribute to the band that shaped heavy metal’s foundation.