Deftones Album Signed Under Pressure Listed For $450

A Deftones album signed by Chino Moreno has appeared for sale at $450 on the secondary market, as shown in a Reddit post. The listing emerged shortly after Moreno confronted autograph seekers about their reselling practices.

“Go ahead and tell your friends I’m not doing this sh*t no more,” Moreno had stated during the confrontation. “You guys go online in your little groups and sh*t, tell people I’m not signing sh*t no more. I signed these right now, but let them know I’m not signing anything.”

The high-priced listing validates Moreno’s concerns about autograph hunters profiting from his signatures.

This incident reflects the escalating tensions between artists and professional autograph seekers in the music industry.

Recent Confrontation Details

Blunt Magazine documented the confrontation at a Dallas concert on March 15, 2025. Moreno faced requests from individuals who presented up to ten albums each for signing.

The situation escalated when Moreno discovered that many autograph seekers were not genuine fans. Instead, they sought to profit from his signatures.

Impact On The Resale Market

The Mosh noted the immediate appearance of signed Deftones records on resale websites after Moreno’s announcement. The prices quickly climbed to hundreds of dollars.

These resale listings highlight the profitable nature of authenticated signed memorabilia. They also demonstrate the commercial exploitation that drove Moreno to take his stance.

Industry-Wide Trend

Vinyl Me Please highlighted how Moreno’s actions align with a growing movement in the music industry. Other artists like Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney have taken similar positions against professional autograph seekers.

The situation has initiated discussions about authentic fan connections. Artists now seek ways to maintain genuine interactions while protecting themselves from commercial exploitation in today’s celebrity-driven culture.