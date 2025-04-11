News

John 5 Reveals Personal Tragedy Behind Infamous Marilyn Manson Stage Fight

Photo Credit: Brittany Furlan/YouTube - Marilyn Manson/YouTube

John 5, former Marilyn Manson guitarist, revealed the emotional circumstances behind his notorious on-stage altercation with Manson in an interview with Lipps Service. He was dealing with the unexpected death of his sister during the time of the incident.

“I was in a state of shock. I was literally in a state of shock. I have no idea what was going on,” John 5 said. “I didn’t sleep for like six, seven days. I was starting to lose my mind.”

“And then Manson, you know that thing bumps into me or hits me. But that happened every night,” he continued. “I just snapped. I don’t even remember it. It was so unprofessional on my part, and I felt so bad about it. I can’t watch it.”

The guitarist recalled Manson’s measured response during the incident: “Pick up your guitar. Pick up your guitar. Just pick up your guitar. Don’t bring your family into this.”

The YouTube-circulated incident now has new context through this revelation. What appeared as an unexpected outburst on stage stemmed from deep personal tragedy.

The Incident Details

Photo Credit: John 5/Instagram

Documentation from Loudwire placed the altercation at the 2003 Rock Am Ring festival. Manson unintentionally kicked John 5 in the chest during their performance. The incident, dramatic to audience members, was actually a standard stage movement that went awry due to John 5’s emotional state.

John 5 emphasized that Manson’s actions were routine performance elements. His reaction stemmed solely from his compromised mental state at the time.

Aftermath And Resolution

Photo Credit: John 5/Instagram

Blabbermouth revealed that Manson showed remarkable understanding during this difficult period. The public confrontation did not immediately trigger John 5’s departure from the band.

The two musicians maintained a professional relationship. Manson displayed empathy toward John 5’s personal circumstances throughout the aftermath.

Career Developments

Photo Credit: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Metal Injection documented John 5’s career evolution after leaving Manson’s band in 2004. He joined Rob Zombie’s band and released several solo albums. His most recent work, ‘Sinner,’ came out in 2021.

John 5 successfully moved beyond this incident. He established himself as a respected figure in the metal community while maintaining cordial relationships with his former bandmates.

