Don Dokken Addresses Current Relationship Status With George Lynch

Don Dokken has clarified his relationship with former Dokken guitarist George Lynch in a recent interview with Artists On Record with Stefan Adika. The two musicians perform together recently, though their relationship remains complex.

“We’re not BFFs,” Dokken stated frankly. “He’s been doing some shows with us. We’ve done about 10 shows, and it’s Dokken with special guest George Lynch.”

“George comes on stage and plays like the last couple songs. We’ll do ‘Heaven Comes Down and we’ll do ‘Tooth and Nail,'” he explained. “And let him stretch his wings out a little bit. So we talk. He plays shows with us. But we’re not BFFs. It took 20 years for me to even be able to have a conversation with them, to be honest. But fans don’t give a sh*t about our internal stuff or whatever happened in the past.”

These recent collaborations signal a significant shift in their relationship. A new chapter has opened in their complex musical history.

Recent Band Developments

The band’s current lineup has demonstrated strong productivity. Blabbermouth reported that Dokken’s roster, featuring guitarist Jon Levin, bassist Chris McCarvill, and drummer BJ Zampa, released their 13th studio album, ‘Heaven Comes Down,’ in 2023.

This new album showcases the band’s continued musical relevance. The interpersonal dynamics have not affected their creative output.

Historical Tensions

The journey to their current working arrangement has faced many obstacles. Blabbermouth documented Lynch’s previous skepticism about working with Dokken. He specifically cited concerns about vocal performances among other challenges.

These tensions have persisted throughout their professional relationship. Their current collaboration holds special significance for long-time fans.

Current Collaboration

The present arrangement has established a workable balance despite past differences. Lynch’s special guest appearances reflect a practical approach to preserving their musical legacy while acknowledging their history.

Their professional relationship has evolved into a more mature dynamic. Personal friendship remains distant, but their working relationship continues to function.