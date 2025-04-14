Nikki Sixx Reveals Past Attempt To Recruit Sweet’s Brian Connolly

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx shared an interesting piece of rock history in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). He discussed his admiration for the band Sweet and their albums ‘Give Us a Wink’ and ‘Desolation Boulevard.’

“Any fans of the band Sweet? I loved them growing up. Not a bad song on these two albums [Sweet albums ‘Give Us a Wink’ and ‘Desolation Boulevard’],” Sixx said. “Someday I’ll have to post the letter that I wrote to Brian Connolly asking him to join my little ratty Hollywood band London….Jesus, the balls on me back then.”

The surprising admission reveals a unique glimpse into Sixx’s early career ambitions before his worldwide fame with Mötley Crüe.

Early Career Journey

Documentation from Biography.com revealed Sixx’s initial steps in music. He started by joining several bands, including Sister and London, in the competitive Los Angeles music scene.

Sixx faced a setback when Sister fired him in 1978. He responded by partnering with musician Lizzie Grey to form London, the band he had hoped Brian Connolly would join.

The Formation Of Mötley Crüe

Loudwire chronicled how Sixx’s determination led to Mötley Crüe’s formation in 1981. This marked the beginning of his rise to rock stardom.

The band transformed into one of rock’s most iconic groups. They created legendary hits like ‘Shout at the Devil’ and ‘Dr. Feelgood,’ surpassing Sixx’s early aspirations with London.

Legacy And Impact

Wikipedia traces Sixx’s evolution from his early days in small Hollywood bands to his role as a founding member of Mötley Crüe.

His bold early moves, including the attempted recruitment of Sweet’s Brian Connolly, became part of rock history. These actions demonstrated the ambitious spirit that helped establish Mötley Crüe as one of rock’s most successful acts.