News

Nikki Sixx Reveals Past Attempt To Recruit Sweet’s Brian Connolly

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Better Noise Music/YouTube - Harmony & Hearts Lifestyle/YouTube

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx shared an interesting piece of rock history in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). He discussed his admiration for the band Sweet and their albums ‘Give Us a Wink’ and ‘Desolation Boulevard.’

“Any fans of the band Sweet? I loved them growing up. Not a bad song on these two albums [Sweet albums ‘Give Us a Wink’ and ‘Desolation Boulevard’],” Sixx said. “Someday I’ll have to post the letter that I wrote to Brian Connolly asking him to join my little ratty Hollywood band London….Jesus, the balls on me back then.”

The surprising admission reveals a unique glimpse into Sixx’s early career ambitions before his worldwide fame with Mötley Crüe.

Early Career Journey

Photo Credit: Allison Hagendorf/YouTube

Documentation from Biography.com revealed Sixx’s initial steps in music. He started by joining several bands, including Sister and London, in the competitive Los Angeles music scene.

Sixx faced a setback when Sister fired him in 1978. He responded by partnering with musician Lizzie Grey to form London, the band he had hoped Brian Connolly would join.

The Formation Of Mötley Crüe

Photo Credit: Mötley Crüe/Instagram

Loudwire chronicled how Sixx’s determination led to Mötley Crüe’s formation in 1981. This marked the beginning of his rise to rock stardom.

The band transformed into one of rock’s most iconic groups. They created legendary hits like ‘Shout at the Devil’ and ‘Dr. Feelgood,’ surpassing Sixx’s early aspirations with London.

Legacy And Impact

Photo Credit: Q with Tom Power/YouTube

Wikipedia traces Sixx’s evolution from his early days in small Hollywood bands to his role as a founding member of Mötley Crüe.

His bold early moves, including the attempted recruitment of Sweet’s Brian Connolly, became part of rock history. These actions demonstrated the ambitious spirit that helped establish Mötley Crüe as one of rock’s most successful acts.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Wes Borland Shares Unique Take On Metallica’s ‘Orion’

Trending

Gene Simmons Playfully Criticizes John Corabi’s Former Band Name

Former Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi shared insights about his interactions with KISS bassist Gene

Nothing More Frontman Details ‘Cursed’ Tour Experience With Sleep Token

Nothing More vocalist Jonny Hawkins shared details about the band's challenging tour experience in a

Dee Snider Reveals Feeling Isolated During Historic PMRC Testimony

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider reflected on his historic 1985 Senate testimony against the Parents

Tommy Lee’s Wife Addresses Online Critics, Calls Out Mötley Crüe Fans

Brittany Furlan Lee, wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, addressed the ongoing online harassment

Ted Nugent Commends Russell Brand’s Stance Despite Industry Pressures

Ted Nugent shared his thoughts about Russell Brand during a recent episode of Spirit Campfire

Lost your password?