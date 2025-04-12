News

Ex-Metallica Bassist Ron McGovney Declines Museum Guide Role

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Ron McGovney/X

Former Metallica bassist Ron McGovney has addressed speculation about his potential involvement with the upcoming Metallica Museum in San Francisco. A discussion started on X (formerly Twitter) when fans inquired about his possible role at the facility.

“Nope. I don’t plan on living in California again,” McGovney stated in response to a fan asking if he would serve as a tour guide curator at the Metallica Museum.

Metallica’s relationship with San Francisco has been marked by significant developments. The city has played a pivotal role in the band’s history.

San Francisco’s Official Recognition

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Loudwire reported that San Francisco made a historic declaration in 2021. The city officially designated December 16 as ‘Metallica Day’ to commemorate the band’s 40th anniversary.

This recognition highlighted Metallica’s cultural significance since their move to San Francisco in 1982.

Symphonic Collaboration

Photo Credit: Metallica/Instagram

Strings Magazine covered Metallica’s groundbreaking collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony in 2019. The ‘S&M²’ performance marked a significant milestone in the band’s journey.

The event showcased Metallica’s versatility in bridging metal and classical music. It reinforced their position as cultural icons in the Bay Area.

Cultural Impact

Photo Credit: Apple Music/YouTube

Ultimate Metal documented the band’s growing influence on San Francisco’s cultural landscape. The upcoming museum represents a new chapter in Metallica’s legacy.

The Metallica Museum establishment strengthens the band’s historical connection to San Francisco. This continues despite former members like McGovney choosing to maintain their distance from California.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Tommy Lee’s Wife Addresses Online Critics, Calls Out Mötley Crüe Fans

Trending

Tommy Lee’s Wife Addresses Online Critics, Calls Out Mötley Crüe Fans

Brittany Furlan Lee, wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, addressed the ongoing online harassment

Ted Nugent Commends Russell Brand’s Stance Despite Industry Pressures

Ted Nugent shared his thoughts about Russell Brand during a recent episode of Spirit Campfire

Dimebag Darrell Was A Huge Nickelback Fan, Mike Kroeger Reveals

During a recent Meep Meep Podcast appearance, Mike Kroeger of Nickelback discussed Dimebag Darrell's musical

Mike Portnoy Reveals His Approach To Playing Mike Mangini-Era Dream Theater Songs

Mike Portnoy discussed his approach to Dream Theater songs from the Mike Mangini era in

John 5 Reveals Personal Tragedy Behind Infamous Marilyn Manson Stage Fight

John 5, former Marilyn Manson guitarist, revealed the emotional circumstances behind his notorious on-stage altercation

Lost your password?