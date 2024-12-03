Sebastian Bach Wants Skid Row’s ‘Monkey Business’ on SNL’s Best Performances List

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach recently shared his thoughts on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Performances and suggested another performance that deserved a spot.

Bach took to X to name the Skid Row song that he believes should be included on the list. He shared a video of his 1991 SNL performance of ‘Monkey Business’ and said, “If you’re not counting this one I guess.”

The list featured performances from various artists, including Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Cherub Rock,’ Duran Duran’s ‘Girls On Film,’ The Rolling Stones’ ‘Shattered,’ and David Bowie, who took the top spot with ‘The Man Who Sold the World.’

Earlier, Bach had mentioned that he wrote the riffs for ‘Monkey Business’ but wasn’t credited for it. “If my next-door neighbor has a kick-ass riff, I don’t care that it’s my next-door neighbor. Hey, let’s work on this. I’m into the content. I’m not into the form. I don’t give a f*ck about the logo. I don’t care. It means nothing to me. I care about what’s inside the record. I care about the riff of ‘Monkey Business’, which I wrote with Snake, even though my name’s not on there. I crafted that riff with him. I’m into metal. I’m into heavy metal.”

In other news, Skid Row is still in search of a permanent singer and has begun the audition process. Once again, they made it clear that Bach is not an option.