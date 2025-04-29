News

Exodus Drummer Explains Recent Album Production Timeline

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: HeadBangers LifeStyle/YouTube

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting discussed the band’s upcoming album timeline in a recent interview with 101 WRIF. The band started working on new material in May of last year, following their 2021 release ‘Persona Non Grata’.

“We’ve taken it seriously. We started jamming on some of this music last May. And we were slated to record a bunch of times and then a tour would come up,” Hunting explained. “So we were, like, ‘Well, we need to work and make money.’ So we would take the tours.”

“And we went in finally March 1st of this year. And we’ve pretty much been working ever since,” he continued. “I think Gary went home yesterday morning after just being there for pretty much the whole process.”

This recording timeline represents just one part of a larger ambitious project.

Dual Album Project

Photo Credit: Exodus/Instagram

Lambgoat revealed that Exodus is simultaneously recording two albums. This marks a first in their recording history.

The band characterized this dual-album venture as ‘ambitious.’ They continue to work on the final songs needed to complete both records.

Previous Release Timeline

Photo Credit: Project BACKSTAGE Interviews/YouTube

Metal Storm noted these sessions as the band’s first recording effort since ‘Persona Non Grata’ in 2021.

The extended break between recordings enabled the band to develop their new material thoroughly. They maintained their touring commitments during this period, which influenced their studio schedule.

Original Recording Plans

Photo Credit: Gary Holt/Instagram

Blabbermouth reported the band’s initial plan to begin recording in March 2024. They had targeted a September 2024 release date.

The project evolved into a more extensive undertaking. Recording finally commenced in March 2025, reflecting the band’s dedication to perfecting their material.

