Joey Jordison’s Family To Release Unreleased VIMIC Album Via Kickstarter

The family of late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has announced plans to release VIMIC’s debut album ‘Open Your Omen’ through an independent campaign. The announcement appeared in a statement on Instagram as the family prepares to celebrate what would have been Jordison’s 50th birthday.

“On the eve of Joey’s 50th birthday, we have a very special announcement for you!” the family stated. “After years of working to secure the rights to the music, our family will be releasing VIMIC’s highly anticipated debut album, Open Your Omen independently to get the album into the hands of the fans that have been asking for it for years.”

“Joey didn’t do anything small,” the statement continued. “We want to release this album the way he would have wanted; with the designs he was so actively involved with creating for the CD, double LP, merch, and with the support of his fans to make the biggest splash we can upon release.”

The Kickstarter campaign will launch on Monday, April 28th. It will feature personal items from Jordison’s collection and plans for a special tribute event where iconic drummers will perform on his kit.

The release of “Open Your Omen” marks a significant chapter in Jordison’s musical journey after his departure from Slipknot. This project demonstrates his determined effort to create new musical ventures.

VIMIC’s Formation

Documentation from Invisible Oranges reveals that Jordison established VIMIC in May 2016 after dissolving his previous project, Scar the Martyr. The drummer envisioned VIMIC as a fresh start. He specifically chose a new name to create a distinct musical identity.

The band’s lineup demonstrated Jordison’s talent for assembling musicians. The group included vocalist Kalen Chase Musmecci, known for his work with Korn, alongside former Scar the Martyr members Jed Simon, Kyle Konkiel, and Matthew Tarach.

Original Release Plans

Blabbermouth documented VIMIC’s initial partnership with CTK Management and their plans for a 2017 album release. Business complications and scheduling conflicts prevented the album’s release during this period.

The delay of ‘Open Your Omen’ resulted from multiple factors. Rights issues and logistical challenges emerged throughout the band’s active years.

Legacy Project

Joey Jordison’s official website highlighted VIMIC’s significance beyond being just a new band. The project represented Jordison’s ambitious return to the music scene with fresh perspective and renewed creative energy.

The upcoming Kickstarter release fulfills Jordison’s original vision for the album. It also demonstrates his family’s commitment to preserving and sharing his musical legacy with fans worldwide.