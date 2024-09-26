Falling In Reverse Frontman Ronnie Radke Steps Away from Social Media

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has deactivated his X account, and many users are now sharing their satisfaction.

“RONNIE RADKE DEACTIVATED HIS ACCOUNT HECK YEAH,” one user posted on the platform.

“RONNIE RADKE IS GONE GOD BLESS,” another user commented. A third added, “RONNIE RADKE DEACTIVATED? LMAO good riddance.”

Radke’s social media accounts have faced suspensions and even permanent bans due to his controversial comments. Still, he continued to create new accounts and post his opinions.

“This is my second Instagram that is ultimately suspended,” Radke said in August about his latest ban on Instagram. “I have no idea what I’ve done. I don’t post naked pictures. I do funny things, I respond to people in a funny way. There is an account on Instagram right now with ten million followers that show people getting their heads blown off and I’m over here constantly getting suspended and banned. I have a feeling these devs on Instagram have it out for me.”

While Radke insists he only shares ‘funny’ content, there have been a few exceptions. He once threatened former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach with the release of a compromising video. Radke shared a screenshot from the video on his Instagram story, saying, “Please stop talking bad about me before I literally make the internet implode with this video that I have of you with a ball in your mouth pretending to be a dog naked.”

The rocker has previously faced social media suspensions and bans, including being banned from TikTok and later shadowbanned on that platform. Radke has commented on these bans, claiming that freedom of speech is dead and that the bans are pointless.

