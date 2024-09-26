Floor Jansen on Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: “I Would Love to Work with Her”

A collaboration between Nightwish and Halestorm might be possible, since Floor Jansen has shared interest in working with Lzzy Hale.

In a recent interview with The Charismatic Voice, the Nightwish singer was asked if she had worked with anyone from the Heineken Music Hall in 2005 or if she had ever been starstruck by a rocker. Jansen replied that she hadn’t, but added, “I would love to work with Lzzy Hale.”

The interviewer suggested that Jansen should collaborate with Hale. She responded, “We’ve met her once at a festival in the UK. There I met her and I felt a little starstruck because ever since I heard that beginning note of ‘I Miss The Misery,’ that song, I’m like, ‘Okay, yes, yeah.'”

Jansen’s admiration for Halestorm and Lzzy Hale is well-known among fans and the media. She has previously named Halestorm’s album ‘The Strange Case Of…’ as one of the ten albums that changed her life.

“I’m not sure exactly how I stumbled upon ‘I Miss The Misery,’ but that was the first thing I heard from Halestorm,” she recalled. “The first thing Lzzy Hale does in the song is this howl, and she really got me on the first note – that’s rare. I was like, ‘Okay, damn!’ It’s very American-produced and that hook of ‘whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh’ is pretty cheesy, but it totally works!”

“I’ve seen her live and all I can think is, how on Earth does your voice survive? She screams and kicks and grunts and everything she does is super cool. Lzzy is a powerhouse, she stands for being feminine in a man’s world and describing her feelings quite to the point in her lyrics,” Jansen added.

Lzzy Hale has yet to respond to Jansen’s comments.

In other news, Nightwish recently released their tenth album, ‘Yesterwynde.’