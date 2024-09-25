Fans React To Lars Ulrich Spitting On Audience During Concert

Lars Ulrich spat on fans during Metallica’s concert in Mexico City on September 20.

An Instagram account posted a video of the drummer from the show, captioned, “We were just outside of the ‘splash zone’ on Friday night! We’ll happily take a ‘that’s right’ from Lars, but we’ll leave the spit waterfall for the rest of you…”

One fan commented on the video, “I love Metallica so much, but this is not something I’d agree to.” Another added, “Nah man… that’s gross and Lars is getting his kicks off this.”

A different commenter noted, “They asked Lars to spit on them; they had a sign and goggles, guys.”

Another highlight from the Mexico show was Kirk Hammett’s dance during the song ‘La Chona’ by Los Tucanes de Tijuana. The guitarist shared a video of Rob Trujillo singing at the concert on Instagram, writing, “Viva Mexico.”

“Make Kirk’s dance go viral,” commented one Metallica fan. “I LIKE THE DANCE KIRK…” said another user. “This is by far the coolest fkn thing I’ve ever seen in my life, lmfao. This is why they will always be my favorite band,” another fan remarked.

“This is a great party,” Rob Trujillo told the audience at GNP Seguros Stadium. “It is an honor to be here with all of you, with the spirit of ’72 Seasons.’ Kirk [Hammett] and I are going to play something for all of you. We are very nervous, so if you know this song, please help us by singing it.”

They began playing the first chords of a classic song by Los Tucanes de Tijuana from their 1995 album, ‘Me Robaste El Corazón,’ which is popular in Mexico and the U.S. The bassist wore a mariachi hat and took the lead in singing. Metallica is performing four concerts in Mexico City as part of their M72 World Tour. The next shows at GNP Seguros Stadium are scheduled for September 27 and 29.